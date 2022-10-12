Friday October 14
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Halloween Putt Putt, 5-7 p.m., City Park. Cost is $5 with costumes, $7 without.
Cody Medical Foundation Dinner, 6-9 p.m., Olive Glenn Country Club. Tickets start at $100 per person. For more information, contact Marty, (307) 250-0454.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Evening Seance, 8 p.m., Irma Hotel Governor’s Room. Cost is $50 per ticket. All proceeds from this event will go back to support the Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Facility.
Clark
Gallagher’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 1 p.m.-dark. Cost is $6 for children and $8 for adults.
Saturday October 15
Cody
Women Empowered workshop, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Regional Health Pitchfork and Hoo Doo Rooms. For more information or to register, call Callie Lundvall, (307-271-2394 or Cori Siggins, (307) 254-3690.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Parking Lot.
Fire Department Open House, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cody Fire Hall.
Evening Seance, 8 p.m., Irma Hotel Governor’s Room. Cost is $50 per ticket. All proceeds from this event will go back to support the Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Facility.
Clark
Gallagher’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 11 a.m.-dark. Cost is $6 for children and $8 for adults.
Sunday October 16
Clark
Gallagher’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 1 p.m.-dark. Cost is $6 for children and $8 for adults.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday October 17
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Park County Republican Women Forum, 5:30-7:45 p.m., Grizzly Room at the Park County Library. West Park Hospital candidates will speak from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Park County School Board candidates from 6:45-7:45 p.m.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday October 18
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
