Ever since Buffalo Bill guided the Prince of Monaco in 1913, hunters have taken to the peaks and prairies of Cody Country to capture their game. Along with the tales of strategies and near misses, these folks always seem to have a funny story that’s worth repeating year after year.
Beau Tipton
Beau Tipton tells the story of an antelope hunting trip south of Cody. Young Beau and his buddy were a bit full of themselves that day as they set out to bag their game.
“We were two young guys acting a little smug as we set out,” Beau says. “We were positive we’d be successful; we never thought otherwise.”
As it turns out, it was a fruitful trip, but not without some drama. As Beau tells it, he had just downed an antelope and begun to field dress his game when, about then, a rifle shot was fired in his direction.
“I wondered what on earth was happening,” Beau explains. “I dashed back to my friend to find out why he was shooting at me. As it turns out, when I’d turned away briefly from my game, a coyote descended on it hoping to share in my success. I didn’t even know it was there! Thankfully, my buddy had only fired in my direction to scare it away.”
Madison Rosencranse
Atop Willow the mule, 14-year-old Madison Rosencranse bagged an enormous bull elk in mid-October. For those to whom such things matter, the elk was a 7 by 9. For those who haven’t a clue, that’s a huge set of antlers. Just don’t ask her where she found the elk; like any seasoned hunter, she keeps that to herself.
“Ever since I was little, I’ve always wanted to go hunting,” Madison says. “But first, I had to be nine years old, and then take the hunter safety class.”
And of course, her dad, Dustin, had to confirm that it was “her time to hunt.” In the meantime, Madison practiced shooting the .22s and BB guns the family has around the house.
Fast forward: To date, Madison has bagged four deer, three elk, an antelope … and a bear. “I was 12 when I got my bear,” she adds. “It wasn’t easy since other hunters spooked the bear, and we had to find it again.”
She wasn’t scared? “The secret is to be mindful, not fearful – and listen to Dad,” she says. “You just have to be safe.”
Aside from bagging the game and achieving a big goal, Madison mentions some benefts of hunting. “I like being outside,” Madison explains, “and Dad makes tasty food.” Because animals are most active early in the day or late afternoon, a successful hunt means an early start and the requisite mid-day nap. “Sometimes we fish in the afternoons, too,” she says.
According to Dustin, one of his biggest challenges is “having to constantly feed her.” For Madison, she doesn’t much like being cold, but in the end, the hunt is worth it. “I can’t ask for more,” she adds.
Kim Zierlein
Kim Stambaugh Zierlein comes from a hunting and outfitting family. When she was a junior in high school, she remembers a typical “zero-dark-thirty” morning start to the hunting day. She was up at 3:30 a.m. completing her first task: filling a thermos with coffee. Then she donned her long johns, coveralls, an oversized winter coat and her “pumpkin top,” her label for the mandatory, hunter-orange stocking cap.
“Outside I helped dad catch and load horses so we could be headed up the mountain by 6 a.m. at the latest,” Kim explains. “My uncle joined us as we hunted from my family’s homestead on the Southfork.”
“At about 10 a.m. we came upon a herd of cow elk,” Kim continues. “Since we all three had cow elk tags it was perfect. Then it happened: The herd caught wind of us and began circling. One cow pulled out to take the point, stopped and turned about 250 to 300 yards away from me. It was the perfect moment for me since I always shot first. I had a broadside angle and the elk was standing still.”
Kim reports being so excited that she had to tell herself to “breathe in, breathe out.” In the meantime, the men had become impatient with her patience and the shoot. Their complaints came fast and loud, and they decided to make the climb themselves.
“I was ordered to the horses, and the guys were going to ‘sneak’ up on the elk to try to get their attention to stop,” Kim adds. “Nope -- I arrived at one cow elk down 45 minutes later and a winded uncle who thought he could outrun an elk. Ha ha.”
Rod Poole
“I can’t help but chuckle every time I think about a deer hunting trip back in the 80s on the Southfork with my buddy Roger Aurand,” former Cody resident Rod Poole says. “We’d gotten a late start and knew we wouldn’t reach camp before dark. We decided to stop along the trail to sleep under the stars.”
Rod describes Roger as a manly man – a big, tall, burly fella with a bit of a “mountain-man air about him” and a strong voice.
“Knowing this, it’s easy to understand my confusion when in the middle of the night I kept hearing a soft, almost childlike voice calling my name,” Rod explains. “At first, I thought I was dreaming but soon realized I really had heard a voice.”
Rod shouted out, asking who was there and what they wanted. “It’s me, and I’m lost,” Roger answered.
Roger found his way back to camp by following Rod’s voice. Back at camp, Roger explained that during the night, “nature” had come calling. He walked away from the campsite to take care of business, and then couldn’t find his way back.
“The following morning as we were about ready to hit the trail, Roger said he needed to find his wallet,” Rod adds. “His wallet? Really?”
Apparently, Roger dropped it where he’d been otherwise occupied the night before. He told Rod that at the time, he’d forgotten to take along the ‘necessary paperwork’ to complete the job. To make do, he’d taken out his wallet and used the paper money to “wrap up the project.” Once he realized he was lost, his wallet was the last thing on his mind.
“We spent considerable time searching for that wallet – or the ‘dirty money’ – but never found it,” Rod continues. “By then, we’d lost interest and decided it was best to try again another day. Roger passed away in 2019, and I miss him every day. Thank the Lord for such hilarious memories!”
Carl House and
Steve Mainini
Carl House loves hunting in Cody Country. Through the years, he acquired several different horses, nearly all some shade of brown. This presented a problem for Dr. Stephen Mainini who was part of a hunting party with Carl and friends.
“When Carl announced it was time for each of us to saddle our horses, they all looked the same to me,” Doc says. “In my defense, they were all brown, and it was still dark outside. How was I supposed to know which was mine?”
To solve the problem the next time, Doc told Carl he would borrow a friend’s light-colored horse. He headed to the pasture where he was to pick up the easily identifiable horse but had a real problem making it happen.
About that time, a man he didn’t know drove up and asked what Doc was trying to do. “I explained that I was borrowing the horse for a hunting trip,” Doc continues, “but I couldn’t understand why it balked at the horse trailer.”
The man offered a quick explanation. “That’s my horse; you’re in the wrong pasture!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.