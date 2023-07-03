Four Cody High School students recently won Emmys from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Northwest Chapter.
Aiden Bee, Kinsley Merritt, Mia McMinn and Jarom Beardall were student award winners.
For the regional student Emmy competition, the students were up against entries from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. The awards recognize outstanding achievement in video production.
“The students this year have blown away my expectations and have worked hard to pursue excellence in ethical journalism and artistry,” teacher Betsy Kennedy Ryzewicz said. “Cody High School had by far the most NATAS nominations and wins of any high school broadcast journalism/documentary filmmakers in the state of Wyoming.”
Bee, Merritt and McMinn won in the non-fiction short-form category for their film, “Our Ukrainian Friends.”
“Aiden and I were watching the Student Regional Emmy award winners in Mrs. Ryzewicz’s room and watched our video be displayed as it was announced the winner,” Merritt said. “We all were very happy and started hugging and congratulating one another.”
The film focuses on the war in Ukraine. The students thought it was an important topic they could share with their fellow students.
“A lot of kids our age don’t know a lot about the conflict,” McMinn said. “We wanted to make it digestible for people who don’t know much about it, but still get many important details.”
The group reached out to Yulia Piazza, who is from Ukraine but lives in Cody with her husband Nick. She helped connect them to a Ukrainian who is now living in Cody, as well as two students who are currently in Ukraine.
“The experiences of talking to those Ukrainian students was uplifting,
heartwarming, but at the same time heartbreaking hearing about the stories of having to flee their homes and come to a totally new country for their safety,” Bee said. “It’s given me another point of view when directly speaking with kids or teenagers my age having to fear for their almost every day while I’m here complaining about having to clean the dog kennel or take the dogs for a walk when I am feeling lazy. Hearing those stories sticks with you and makes you feel grateful for the life we get to live here.”
From start to completion, the group had to overcome several challenges. The first was finding a time to connect with the students in Ukraine with the time difference, but they finally worked it out – when it’s 11 a.m. in Cody it’s 9 p.m. in Ukraine.
The next challenge was cutting down the conversations for the film, and hours of editing.
“They gave us hours and hours of amazing stories of their personal experiences that we would have loved to put in all at once,” Bee said. “But unfortunately we had to pick the very best parts and shorten even those into smaller pieces.”
It took the students several months to finish.
“We started working on the project around September, and it went through lots of edits up until around March, when we finished the final draft,” McMinn said.
The students showcased their work at Big Horn Cinemas in April.
“A lot of people I have talked to about the Ukrainian video have been surprised or shocked at all of the information from Yulia and the other Ukrainian kids we interviewed,” Merritt said. “Nobody really thinks about this war because it is not in our country, but after doing this project it made me pay more attention to other worldly issues, specifically the Ukrainian war.”
The students said they are grateful to Yulia for all her help with the film.
“We hope it gets out to more people across the country,” Bee said. “We heard countless times that we should never take our lives here in America for granted because one day it can all be taken away from us and that is very powerful, and it’s a message that really makes one ponder.”
Beardall took the regional prize in the Sports Story or Segment category for his football piece, “Uncommon.” The piece was the second sports media project he worked on last fall.
“The theme for the year in football was uncommon, so I based the video off of that,” he said. “I’m pretty good at editing so it only took about a week or two to finish it.”
As a football player, he used other students’ footage from football games to create the piece, which was shown during the homecoming assembly last fall.
“It was pretty exciting, and I think a lot of people liked it. Now that I’ve done sports media for a longer time, I think it could’ve been better, but it’s still pretty good. My favorite moment in it was when coach (Matt) McFadden was talking to the team in the locker room.”
The regional wins by Bee, Merritt, McMinn and Beardall mean they are now nominees for the national student Emmy competition, which will be announced in a live telecast this fall.
“I’m excited for nationals and to see what happens and how I do there,” Beardall said.
To see Our Ukrainian Friends go to vimeo.com/780360808?share=copy.
Uncommon can be seen at vimeo.com/807352841?share=copy.
Two other pieces were nominated
Kinsley Merritt and Mia McMinn also were nominated in the Light News category for “Nutcracker Turns 25,” a homage to the now annual Rocky Mountain School of Dance “Nutcracker” performance. To see the piece, go to vimeo.com/780423505?share=copy#t=1933.
Emma Baxter, Eliza Spencer and Taylor Ochse were nominated in the Hard News category. Their piece documents the discussion surrounding the community outcry for a crosswalk on Big Horn Avenue for Cody Middle School students. It can be seen at vimeo.com/825920115?share=copy.
