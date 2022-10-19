Cody VFW Post 2673 is hosting its annual Oktoberfest this Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at the VFW. Tickets are $20 if bought ahead of time and $25 at the door on the night of the event.
“We did a fantastic job last year, and we’re just hoping to top that again this year,” Ansje Lansing of the VFW Auxiliary said.
There will be beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres made from VFW members along with some food catered from Pizza on the Run.
Local vendors have donated different wines, beers and other liquor to the VFW for the event.
“We’re very fortunate to have such a giving community,” Lansing said.
Attendees will be able to sample beer and wine during the event, and the VFW will have their canteen open for those who would like to purchase other harder alcohol or for those who don’t drink alcohol, soda will be available for purchase as well.
“Even if you’re not into the alcohol part, come on down and just have a good time [because] it’s really a social thing,” Lansing said.
There will be door prizes and a silent auction with Rick Westbrook as well.
“There will be things for the ladies and the gentleman,” Lansing said. “There will be tools and that kind of stuff for guys but also fun things for us girls.”
Lansing said a few of the items to be auctioned off include rugs, a smoker, radio, gift certificates and over 50 baskets.
This year, the VFW will have two games available for attendees – spin the bottle and pop the balloon with darts, where each balloon will have something in it.
Lansing said the VFW would like to top last year’s event in regards to fundraising.
“We’d like to raise a million [dollars],” Lansing said. “But we’ve raised thousands of dollars in the past, and we’re heading in that direction again this year and fingers crossed we have a good turnout.”
Seven years ago, the VFW was trying to come up with ways to make money in October.
“We thought ‘What’s a good money maker for us so we have the funds to help our veterans, active military and their families, and community?’” Lansing said. “We tossed ideas around and saw that there wasn’t really anything going on in October per se that we could see at that time in town.
“We wanted to make sure we weren’t stepping on anybody’s toes, and so we thought let’s do an Oktoberfest,” Lansing added.
The VFW puts on the event in order to raise money to help both veterans and the community.
They use the funds raised at Oktoberfest to help the Soroptimists of Cody, Cody Country Art League, Civil Air Patrol and many other organizations.
“The list is endless in the things we help out with in the community,” Lansing said.
The funds are also used to help veterans and their families.
“We have helped veterans’ families in the past who were in very dire straits,” Lansing said. “We try to keep everybody afloat, and in order to do that, we need to raise funds.”
Since alcohol will be at the event, Lansing said attendees must be 21 years or older to attend.
“We will be carding everyone so we don’t get in trouble,” Lansing said.
But, Lansing wants to dispel the presumption that Oktoberfest is just an alcohol fest.
“It’s not just a booze kind of thing,” Lansing said. “It’s a big social event. People come and they sample and they sit and visit and they bid on things, so we make it a fun evening.”
The VFW will take cash, checks and credit cards at this year’s event.
To purchase tickets, visit the VFW at 808 12th Street, or call Sandy Pedersen, (307) 272-4999 or Ansje Lansing at (307) 899-3046.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/VFW2673/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.