The life and work of Cody businesswoman and civic leader Agnes Chamberlin will discussed in a presentation Thursday evening at the Cody library.
Beginning at 6 p.m., Park County Archives curator Brian Beauvais will explore the story of Agnes Chamberlin and her efforts to develop the town of Cody.
Agnes and her husband Mark Chamberlin came to Cody in 1900 in a horse drawn wagon carrying all of their possessions. At that time the town was merely a scattered collections of shacks and blowing dust, but the Chamberlin’s saw a future in the town, tentatively deciding to grow up with the dusty, frontier settlement.
While Mark became Cody’s resident dentist, Agnes worked as a printer at the Cody Enterprise newspaper and later began operating a boarding house. Aimed at local residents in need of short or long-term room and board, Agnes’ lodging operation became a popular place for newcomers and itinerate workers to establish a foothold in the community. Her generous communal dinners were highly regarded among those needing a hearty meal.
The Chamberlin’s successful business enterprises allowed them to expand and upgrade their amenities, ultimately upgrading their boarding house to a brick hotel. As the longtime proprietress of a respected lodging establishment, Agnes accommodated a diverse crowd of patrons, from local cowboys and drifters to posh tourists and posing dudes.
Agnes worked hard to see her community prosper. She was either involved with or helped found numerous social groups, churches, and civic organizations. Among other undertakings she served as the first secretary of the Cody Club and the first president of the Buffalo Bill Museum Association.
While Agnes is most often remembered today by her eponymous hotel, she was also an important leader in early Cody and worked hard to turn a dusty cow town in the middle of nowhere into a respectable community in which to live.
Thursday’s program is free to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.