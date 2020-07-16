Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Dalton Norris, $90; Traci Gutierrez, $110; Alden Ballard, $90; Jared Jones, $100; Pauline Wambeke, $125; William Bradford, $135; Benjamin Whitney, $110.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Harold Kaiser, invalid docs, $115; Vanessa Hurst, unlawful contact without bodily injury, jail 180 days, 120 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $605; Garrett Nyreen, improper passing, $85; Ryan Kolpitcke, no seat belt $25; Amanda Farlow, under 21 years old alcohol in body, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $405; Heather Cole, expired temporary license or improper registration, $125; Martin Miller, too much load on vehicle, $75; Adam Hume, careless driving, $240; Andrew Rogers, fishing in closed waters, $135; Breanna Gillaspie, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Joseph Martelli, Monticello, Fla., $110; Randall Carter, Slidell, La., $15; David Lamarque, Fort Collins, Colo., $115; Anthony Blatter, Minneapolis, $135; Wayne Reynolds, Colorado Springs, Colo., $110; Randon Rugg, Spokane, Wash., $90; Nikolaos Hatzopoulos, Woodland Hills, Calif., $105; Margaret Varela, Greeley, Colo., $125; James Durfee, Lovell, $88; Mahdi Al Shamsy, Mankato, Minn., $165; Randy Amundson, Sartell, Minn., $150; Tanya Norberg, Red Lodge, $88; Jasper Delaini, Asheville, N.C., $15; Haeng Park, Schaumburg, Ill., $155; Michael Vergara, Greeley, Colo., $255; Acosta Ever, Olathe, Kan., $125; Rami Aflalo, Elizabeth, N.J., $125; Jarrett Tucker, Billings, $135; Rami Aflalo, Elizabeth, N.J., $173; Sean Caldwell, Springfield, Ore., $105; Sage Depree, Jackson, $145; Daniel Rozek, West Bend, Wis., $155; Raymond Scrum, Fredericksburg, Va., $115; Lynda Russell, Beverly Hills, Fla., $86; Steven Eliot, Fishers, Ind., $105; Malissa Alexander, Firestone, Colo., $135.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Joelle Cooper, Salamanca, N.Y., theft under $1,000, jail 30 days, 26 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $434.87; Taylar Stagner, Riverton, expired temporary license or improper registration, $125; Stagner, no auto insurance, $545; Bradley Fuller, Billings, illegal left turn, $75; Larry Hanson, Shell, $104; Donald Hailey, Greeley, Colo., $15; Santhosh Chinnathambi, Virginia Beach, Va., no seat belt passenger under 12-years old, $10; Daniel Mursch, Lovell, invalid license plates for nonresident, $75.
