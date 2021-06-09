The Park County Library is inviting families to come to a small animal Pet Expo, 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, inside and on the outside lawn of the children’s area. There will be small animal representatives from the town of Cody coming in to share what their organization does for the community.
The organizations that will be represented include; Small Animal Hospital, 3 Dog Rescue, Cody Veterinarian Hospital, Park County Animal Shelter, Cody Country Bed and Biscuit, and Happy Tails Boarding. All ages are welcome to attend this free event.
If you have any questions, call the library at (307) 527-1880.
