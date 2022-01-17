Jorden Schulte graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering on Dec. 10.
He is employed by Los Alamos National Laboratory, Los Alamos, New Mexico, as a research and development engineer.
Schulte is a Cody High School class of 2015 valedictorian. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from UW in May 2019. As a college freshman, he was awarded a four-year undergraduate Engineering Scholars Program scholarship from the UW College of Engineering and Applied Science.
He was one of three students pursuing a Master of Science degree at UW to receive a Wyoming NASA Space Grant Graduate Research Fellowship during the 2019-2020 school year.
His parents are Ray and Rhonda Schulte of Casper.
Los Alamos National Laboratory is a United States Department of Energy national laboratory first organized during World War II for the design of nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project. Today the lab is engaged in strategic science on behalf of national security to ensure the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear stockpile.
Its workforce specializes in a wide-range of progressive science, technology and engineering across many fields, including space exploration, geophysics, renewable energy, supercomputing, medicine and nanotechnology.
