If a NASA contractor had heeded the advice from one of its employees, a man born in Cody, the Challenger disaster might have been prevented.
Allan J. McDonald (1937-2021) was head of the booster rocket program for contractor Morton-Thiokol in Utah when he shared his concerns shortly before the launch of the Challenger. The company not only ignored his warnings, as did NASA, but also tried to cover up his counsel after the fact and later demoted him, according to his March 9 obituary in The New York Times.
All seven crew members of the Challenger, which included the first teacher to be sent to space, died when the shuttle exploded 73 seconds into its flight on Jan. 28, 1986.
President Ronald Reagan formed a commission to investigate the disaster, headed by former Secretary of State William P. Rogers. Although instructed by Reagan to make NASA look good, Rogers abandoned the directive when McDonald stood up from the audience and disputed the testimony underway during a hearing before the panel.
Western grit
Born on July 9, 1937, in Cody, McDonald grew up in Billings, Mont., and earned a degree in chemical engineering from Montana State University and later earned a master’s in engineering administration from the University of Utah. His first job was designing rocket systems for the Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missile system for the company that later became Morton-Thiokol and is now part of Northrop Grumman.
Several days before the Challenger’s scheduled launch, McDonald traveled from Utah to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and brought with him strong reservations about proceeding with the liftoff due to potential problems with the series of rubber O-ring gaskets in the shuttle’s rockets.
He feared their failure in low temperatures could allow fuel to leak and cause an explosion. That potential problem had been discussed in a 1985 memo from fellow engineer Roger Boisjoly.
On the eve of the launch, McDonald and his engineering team, including Boisjoly, refused to approve the blastoff during a conference call with NASA officials – “a necessary step in the shuttle’s safety protocol,” according to the Times. NASA officials objected, citing a lack of evidence.
“Normally we were always challenged to prove it was safe to launch,” McDonald said in “Challenger: The Final Flight,” a Netflix documentary. “Now all of a sudden we got the impression they were asking us to prove it would fail, and we couldn’t do that.”
During a break in the call, the Utah team discussed its objections while McDonald continued to present his concerns. Then the team, after rejoining the call, gave its approval. When McDonald withheld his approval, his supervisor overruled him and signed a letter of consent.
Whistleblower’s
repercussions
After the commission was formed, the Times reported leaked evidence about concerns over the O-rings. After that report, Rogers held a session during which the panel members pressured NASA officials about their decision to continue liftoff plans.
Lawrence B. Mulloy, NASA overseer of the booster rockets, was testifying when one panel member, astronaut Sally Ride, asked him about reported concerns by the contractor’s engineers. The issues had been discussed, he replied, but they eventually gave their approval.
“At that point Mr. McDonald, sitting in the back of the room, stood up,” the Times reported. “His hands shaking, he told the panel that Mr. Mulloy was not giving them the whole story; the engineers, he said, had been pressured and overruled.”
Rogers ordered the room emptied. “As the audience cleared out,” The Times continued, “Ms. Ride came over and hugged Mr. McDonald. Both of them had tears in their eyes.”
McDonald’s revelations redirected the commission’s inquiry, said Alton G. Keel, its executive director. Because of his testimony and supporting evidence, the final report condemned not only the rockets’ design but also NASA’s dismissal of the engineers’ input.
“Allan McDonald was a hero in our eyes,” Keel said.
Morton-Thiokol responded by demoting McDonald and putting Biosjoly on leave. It reversed course after the U.S. Congress threatened to ban the company from future contracts unless the two engineers regained their positions.
Biosjoly didn’t return, while McDonald became a vice president in charge of redesigning the boosters. In an interview, McDonald explained that he stayed with the company to prevent another disaster by fixing both the rocket- and decision-making systems. It eventually emerged that both Morton-Thiokol and NASA officials had pressured his team into agreeing with the launch.
His rockets powered the shuttle when the program resumed in 1988, performing without incident until the flights ended in 2011.
He retired in 2001 but remained active as a speaker on ethics and decision-making, collaborating with Mark Maier, a professor at Chapman University in Orange, Calif.
“Under intense political pressure, it’s easy to cave, to say you’ll play ball,” Maier said. “He didn’t do that. He assumed personal risk to do the right thing.”
(1) comment
And I witnessed that disaster from the deck of the USS Underwood while serving in the US Navy and participated in recovering a large portion of the debris from the space shuttle explosion
