Amid the challenges and tough questions this past year, Bible Study Fellowship International is studying the book of “Matthew,” which provides answers to life’s hardest questions: Can you trust the Bible? Is it still relevant in 2021? Who is Jesus? Matthew’s focus is the life of Jesus and His work on earth.
You can explore God’s answers in an interdenominational community through BSF, walking through each chapter and exploring God’s Word. Whether you are familiar with the Bible or just looking to learn more, there are meetings available in Cody and Powell, with virtual options available.
Women’s Group
The weekly Bible study for women starts on Thursday, Sept. 16, 9:10-10:40 a.m. in Cody at Cody Missionary Alliance Church, 147 Cooper Lane East. During the daytime study, a preschool program is available for children, ages infant through 5 years. The BSF Children’s Program teaches kids to know God’s Word at their own level. In addition, there are BSF classes available for women on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. in Powell and Cody. For more information and location details, call Julie at (307) 272-3375.
Men’s Group
The men’s Bible study is weekly on Tuesday evenings, from 6:45-8:15 p.m., starting on Sept. 14 at Cody Bible Church, 2137 Cougar Avenue in Cody. A school age program for youth from 1st grade through high school is available. For more information, call Denny at (307) 587-4516.
