Mark and Shelley Musser and the whole Musser family want to make sure police officers in Cody know they are appreciated and supported.
Mark and Shelley want to keep the Cody community a wonderful place to live.
“I’m third generation Cody guy,” said Mark. “We love it here and were looking for a way to bring people together and get them more involved around our law enforcement.”
The Mussers’ daughter-in-law is Mallory whose father is a police officer in Cody.
“Our family is a pro-police group of people,” said Mark.
The couple decided to order some signs that people can put in their yards. They had graphic designer Mark Schuler come up with the design.
So far, the “Back the Blue,” artwork has been used for lawn signs and T-shirts.
They also hosted a pop-up event they called Cops, Cars & Coffee.
“It was a spur-of-the-moment thing that just came together,” Mark Musser said.
The mini-car show and meet-and-greet with police officers took place at The Station/Cody Coffee. The Mussers gave away yard signs and sold Back the Blue T-shirts.
“We sold about 50 T-shirts that day,” said Musser.
The T-shirts and signs are still available at the Musser Bros. offices at 1131 13th St. in Cody.
Mark doesn’t like seeing some of the media coverage showing anti-police movements in the cities.
“It’s not happening so much here, but I know there’s been some issues in the past locally,” he said. “We wanted to do something positive. Cops keep our community safe, and they have a hard job. They need our recognition and thanks. I’d like to have people support that.”
The Musser family has received some words of thanks and appreciation from local law enforcement.
“They showed up during the Cops, Cars & Coffee,” Mark said. “We had some show up in uniform. The local sheriff showed up and said thank you. Our county attorney, who brought a military vehicle to the event, came and gave us and the kids a ride in the back of it. Our grandson Charlie thought that was the cat’s meow.”
Free coffee and donuts were handed out to any current or retired police officers. The donuts were from Yoder Donut Company’s food truck.
“They’re the best donuts I’ve had in my life,” Mark said.
For now, the family doesn’t have anything planned except to continue selling T-shirts for $20 each and giving away yard signs. Mark said the signs are free, but he suggests folks make a donation to the Fallen Officer Fund to help family members of fallen police.
“We asked some of the local police officers how we could help, and they suggested Fallen Officer Fund as a good way to support local families,” Mark said.
To get involved with the Mussers’ efforts to Back the Blue, call them at 307-587-2131.
The Cody Wyoming Police Fallen Officer Fund was established in 2019 by active-duty Cody Police Officers. The fund was designed to assist the immediate families of Cody Police officers who are injured in the line of duty, killed in the line of duty, diagnosed with catastrophic illnesses, or experienced other unfortunate occurrences.
The Cody Wyoming Police Fallen Officer Fund is a tax-deductible, nonprofit organization established under 501(c)(3) provisions of the Internal Revenue Service (EIN 83-4090174), the Office of the Wyoming Secretary of State, and Wyoming State Statutes to operate in the State of Wyoming. To donate to the Fallen Officer Fund, visit its website: https://www.codywy.gov/376/Fallen-Officer-Fund
