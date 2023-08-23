Back the Blue

Cops, Coffee & Cars is an event initiated by Mark and Shelley Musser to rally support for Cody law enforcement officers. A fund has been started to assist families of Cody police officers killed or injured in the line of duty. (Photo by Mark Musser)

Mark and Shelley Musser and the whole Musser family want to make sure police officers in Cody know they are appreciated and supported. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.