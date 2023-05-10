It is not uncommon for an artist or entertainer to have a “moment” — a short span of time when their work really seems to resonate and get the attention it deserves.
But it is more uncommon — and altogether delightful — for that artist to be an 85-year-old, semi-retired children’s book writer like Judy Blume, whose life and work inspired not one but two movies released within a week of each other in late April.
The first — and in this critic’s opinion, the best — is the Ron Howard-produced documentary “Judy Blume Forever,” which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
“Forever” follows the standard documentary playbook in telling the story of Blume’s life — a lot of archival footage and a lot of rapturous interviews with Blume’s friends and fans — but is notable mostly for its sheer timeliness.
After all, Blume is one of the most frequently challenged authors of all time, according to the American Library Association — due to her inclusion of sexual content and language that have caused some discomfort — and the documentary spends a fair amount of time talking about the opposition to Blume’s work, both in the past during the “Moral Majority” days of the 1980s and today.
Blume remains passionate and vocal in her opposition to book banning, but directors Leah Wolchok and Davina Pardo wisely don’t allow her to get into a shouting match with her opponents.
Instead, they let Blume’s work — and the impact it has had on countless young readers — speak for itself. To that end, they sample extensively from 50 years of written correspondence between Blume and her readers. Many of those decades-long conversations continue to this day.
A Korean American woman recalls how “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” reflected her own feelings of social isolation and awkwardness as the only non-white girl in her suburban community. Another woman recalls how reading about an unexpected death in “Tiger Eyes” encouraged her to reach out to Blume about her own brother’s recent suicide — and eventually the sexual abuse she had suffered at the hands of that same brother.
The message of “Judy Blume Forever” is clear: Real life, like Blume’s books, is messy. And seeing that messiness reflected in art can help young people process their own pain and trauma.
Blume’s honesty about the adolescent experience is also reflected in the first film adaptation of “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret,” which is directed by Kelly Fremon Craig and received a wide theatrical release the last weekend of April.
In case you couldn’t tell from the photo that runs with this column, I am well outside of the target demographic of “Margaret” — 11- and 12-year-old girls — in just about every way it is possible to be outside of a demographic. As such, I struggled to connect with it in the same way many critics have. There’s an awful lot of menstruation and bra talk in this PG-13 movie, and for obvious reasons, I couldn’t relate.
But Blume’s powers of observation are so strong that even I found something to connect to. For me, it was the film’s spiritual themes, which are thoughtful and resonant in a way many mainstream films seldom are.
Margaret is a character caught between two spiritual worlds: she has a mother who’s Christian, a father who’s Jewish, and assorted friends and grandparents trying to pull her in various directions. And her story at its core is one of spiritual searching and yearning that many have experienced: What do we believe? Why do we believe it? And how do we handle our doubts
when God’s “still small voice” begins to seem like no voice at all?
“I’ve searched for you at temple and I’ve searched for you at church,” Margaret says in one of her prayers. “But for some reason, I feel closest to you when I’m alone.”
These kinds of observations are what have made Blume’s works endure, despite their controversy, for over 50 years. And I think both films do a great job of capturing Blume in all of her witty, thoughtful glory.
It’s nice to see her receive her moment, belated though it may be. Here’s hoping it isn’t her last.
