Great Dam Day is back this year, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Buffalo Bill Dam Visitor’s Center.
Attendees have the chance to hike the original road to Yellowstone also know as, “the old dam road.” The gate is open from the visitor center, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Grab some food from local food vendors, shop the best dam gift store, thank a dam volunteer and watch a dam movie.
