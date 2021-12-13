Meeteetse high school sophomore Ethan Salzman isn’t sure what exactly about his speech set him apart from the other candidates in front of a crowd of nearly 700 people at the 65th Annual Wyoming Association of Student Councils in Rock Springs last month, but he certainly left an impression.
Salzman, the historian for the MHS student council, was voted in as the president of WASC at the convention, the first time a student from Meeteetse has held a state position.
“I did say please vote for me because I already told my mom I had won,” Salzman said, laughing. “I think that kind of stuck with them.”
WASC is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership and character development to hundreds of students and advisers from high schools all over the state.
“I thought Ethan would make a great president because he is always so positive and optimistic,” said Meeteetse math teacher Nicole Herra Davis, who was instrumental in nominating Salzman for the position. “He can always brighten a room, and I think that was really obvious to all of the other students at WASC. There is just something about him that is so likable, and it only gets better when you get to know him.”
Salzman’s sister Delanie is the current MHS student council president and also helped prompt Ethan to run for state office.
When she and Davis mentioned he should run for WASC president, it may have seemed like a long shot going up against strong competition already familiar with giving speeches to large crowds. But it didn’t take long for Salzman to agree to throw his hat in the ring and take a chance.
“They told me I work really well with people and get along with everyone,” Ethan said. “I really like making new friends, and they thought it would help make me a good candidate.”
It took some guts to get in front of such a large crowd as well, something that may have resonated with the WASC representatives.
“We’ve been looking for someone to run for region rep or office for years, but hadn’t found anyone with enough courage to get up there and do it,” Davis said. “He had some tough competition against some people who had clearly given speeches in front of much larger audiences than him, but he did fantastic.”
Ethan worked on his speech for a couple of weeks and stressed what he thought was important to student council and how he could implement some change statewide.
He will spend the next few weeks communicating with the vice president and region reps before a meeting in January with WASC Executive Director Ben Schanck when they will get into more detail about some of the moves the new president and his council would like to make.
“I would like to reach out to some of the schools that didn’t go to WASC and try to get them involved in some things,” Ethan said. “They can do more fundraising that goes to good causes like breast cancer awareness and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.”
He said he plans to stay involved with the student council throughout his MHS career and hopes to run again for president of WASC next year. If he decides to go for it, he will be on familiar ground as Cody will host next year’s WASC convention.
“We are very excited to show the state how amazing Park County schools are,” Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.