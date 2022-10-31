It smells a bit like French fries, Niina Bagdasar said as she entered the second story of the Peter’s Cafe building on Sheridan Avenue. Bagdasar, who lives in Ralston with her husband David Barrows, is the building’s newest owner.
It has changed multiple hands since its establishment in 1904, but for the last 80 years, it has been off the market in the hands of the Kousoulos family. With the recent passing of Louis and Diane Kousoulos, the building became available for purchase.
Around 12 people put in bids for the building, said Robyn Cutter of the Park County Achives. But, it ultimately ended up in Bagdasar’s hands.
She currently has no plans yet as to what she’ll turn the building into.
“It’s a miracle we were able to buy it because so many people were wanting it,” she said. “[But] my husband and I have always loved this building.”
One of the reasons Bagdasar purchased the building was her love for the building’s architecture. Her first goal will be to restore it to its original state.
“I want to get the front [of the building] to look like it did in the good old days,” she said.
Because they paid cash, Bagdasar said she has time to figure out what she wants to do with the building.
“We don’t have to worry about getting a tenant in here or having to pay money back,” she said.
“This was an impulse purchase, [and] it’s terrible to make such an emotional impulse buy because I am a certified financial planner,” Bagdasar joked.
At first, Cutter was hesitant about the news that Bagdasar was the new owner of the building.
“At first, all I heard was it’s a woman from another country,” Cutter said.
Bagdasar is originally from Finland.
“And then, when she came into my office and we started talking, she mentioned her husband’s name and I recognized the affiliation with Ralston,” Cutter said.
Bagdasar’s husband is the nephew of Gordon Barrows, who ran against Alan Simpson for Wyoming’s U.S. Senate seat in 1978. Barrows lost the race but remained friends with Simpson.
The Barrows family has various connections to Cody and other Wyoming cities as well, Bagdasar said.
David Barrows’ great- grandparents lived in Cody for a time. His great-grandfather on the maternal side, Charles F. Hensley, was an assistant cashier at the First National Bank when it was robbed in 1904, according to archives documents.
His great-grandfather on the paternal side, Cash Barrows, owned a general store in Burlington that was frequented by ranchers in the area.
Currently, David and Niina reside at Gordon Barrows’ home in Ralston.
“It made me feel very relieved that they had roots to Park County,” Cutter said, “and that it was somebody who really wanted to restore and preserve the structure.”
History of Peter’s Cafe building
The two-story building was first erected in 1904 by F.C. Barnett and became known as the Barnett Building. The first tenants were Mr. and Mrs. John Thompson, who established Thompson’s Cash Store in the first story while the second story was called Barnett Hall.
The hall was a community center where dances, plays, meetings, silent motion pictures and other events were held, according to archives documents.
In 1906, the Thompson Cash Store’s inventory was sold to Henry Kath, becoming Kath’s Kash Store. Barnett eventually sold the building to Kath, where the building’s second story was referred to as Kath Hall.
Kath rented out Kath Hall to sports lovers, who proceeded to stage wrestling and boxing bouts in the building. According to the archives, even women were invited to these sporting events.
“The wrestlers will be dressed in full tights and nothing offensive will be said, or done, to prevent ladies from attending,” the archives document said. “Ladies [are] always furnished with seats.”
Kath Hall was also the site of high school basketball games, even though there was barely enough room between the ceiling and the basket to get the ball into the hoop.
“But the boys liked it much better than out on the dirt and sagebrush court they had before,” the archives document said.
In 1907, A.M. Humphrey’s succeeded Kath’s Kash Store, and sold hats, dry goods, shoes and other furnishings. It even had undertaker rooms.
According to the archives document, Humphrey’s held a service in its undertaking rooms for a man who had committed suicide in 1907.
In the 1920s, The Toggery was located in the building, selling men’s clothing and offering dry cleaning.
In 1927, a Dr. Gillam set up a medical office and hospital in the building’s second story, and in 1929, a Madame Volkmer remodeled the store and began carrying ladies ready-to-wear apparel. In 1930, Volkmer even began showing dresses on live models inside the store.
But, by 1932, Volkmer had declared bankruptcy, and the building changed hands four more times by 1935.
From 1933 to 1935, it was a grocery store and variety store, and in 1935, Jack Loyd opened The Side Board where customers could enjoy a lunch counter and card tables.
In 1937, the building was leased to Louis Kousoulos Sr., who started The Mayflower restaurant on April 3 of that year. On opening day, women were given carnations and men were given cigars, according to the archives document.
Kousoulos Sr. had immigrated to America in 1912 and worked as a railroad worker until he lost an eye during a job-related accident. At first he made a living washing dishes in a Billings restaurant, but eventually worked his way up, managing the Irma Restaurant in 1929 and then owning The Mayflower in 1937.
In 1959, the Kousouloses remodeled the building’s second story, turning it into The Golden Eagle dining room. It closed in 1977 and became a men’s store.
In 1964, the Kousouloses, who enjoyed Greek delicacies, brought to The Mayflower one of the top four chefs in European cuisine.
“After about a year, he was ready to take up drinking,” the archives document said. “Here he was offering all these European dishes and then could only sell hamburgers.”
By the 1970s, Louis Kousoulos Jr. and his wife, Diane, had taken over The Mayflower for Kousoulos Sr. After 65 years, The Mayflower closed in 2002.
The Mayflower was followed in 2003 by Wild West Photos and Frames which only lasted a year. In 2004, Peter’s Cafe, owned by Peter Torrey, moved into the building.
From 2014 to 2017, the building’s second story served as an apartment, and from 2020 to 2021, it was an antique shop.
Now, in the hands of Bagdasar, Peter’s Cafe will stay for now, she said, as she figures out the future of the building. Her next step is seeing how much of the original structure is left.
“I’m hoping that underneath this carpet is a beautiful mahogany floor,” Bagdasar said. “[But] we don’t really know what we’ll unearth when we start.”
Even with a new owner, Bagdasar and Cutter agree that the building will remain an integral part of downtown.
