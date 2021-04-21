Friday, April 23rd
Cody
Read with Todd Tarpley, 10 a.m., Cody Library.
Adult Craft – no-sew t-shirt bags, 2 p.m., Cody Library.
Little Red Truck vintage market, early bird shopping 5-8 p.m., the W Arena. Costs $10 for both Friday and Saturday.
Saturday, April 24th
Cody
Exhibition opening of “What Lies Beneath,” through Aug. 8, Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.
Little Red Truck vintage market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the W Arena. Costs $5.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Park County Law Enforcement Center.
Grand opening, noon-3 p.m., Park County Animal Shelter.
Art Labs for Kids, 9 a.m.-noon for kindegarten-second grade, 1-4 p.m. for third-fifth graders, Cody Country Art League. To register, call (307) 587-3597. Children will rotate through a variety of fun and inspiring “art stations” exploring different mediums and techniques designed to cultivate creativity during this class. Art Lab is a precursor to the summer Art Camp program launching in June. The class costs $35.
Sunday, April 25th
Cody
Painting with Alcohol Inks, 1-3 p.m., Cody Country Art League. To register, call (307) 587-3597.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, April 26th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-one device training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, April 27th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545.
