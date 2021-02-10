Cody nurse Holly Holloway responded when called upon and returned home last week to a deserved reception.
The organization Samaritan’s Purse’s disaster assistance response team sent Holloway to Lenore, N.C. for a week. She worked 12 hour shifts every night, said fellow Cody resident Kathy Coulter, who was one of the ones to greet Holloway when she returned to Yellowstone Regional Airport, wearing the same flashy cowboy boots she wore every day on the job. She worked for the Samritan Purse Field Hospital in Lenore and had 80 patients, not losing one.
“Gods hand was in this place every day,” Holloway said.
