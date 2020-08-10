People are invited to stop by the City of Cody’s first public vertical garden in downtown Cody, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, to learn about hydroponic gardening.
Under a hydroponic system, mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent are used to grow plants in foam tubes without soil.
Travis Hines with Bio-Logic Designs in Pinedale installed the outside vertical garden at Bell Plaza next to Legends Bookstore in June. On Wednesday he will talk about the garden and answer questions.
A Community Cultivation Project, the city’s vertical garden is largely funded with a U.S. Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Grant through the Wyoming Department of Agriculture.
As subgrantee, the Wyoming Business Council contracted with Hines to install and maintain the wall over two years. He will teach people how to build community engagement and continue the project long term.
