lovelightsceremony.20160412.rh9212.jpg
Buy Now

The Love Lights ceremony is Friday at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House at 4:30 p.m.

 File Photo

For many, loss and mourning is an inextricable part of the holidays, and the season of comfort and joy can also be tinged with sadness.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.