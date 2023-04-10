In country music star Joe Nichols’ mind, every young boy dreams of growing up to be just like his father.
Due to Nichols’ father having a multitude of jobs over the years, Nichols could have grown up to be a security guard, truck driver, boxer, firefighter, policeman or musician. Nichols chose the latter, breaking into the country music scene nearly two decades ago.
“I just kind of watched [my dad] play music,” Nichols said. “He was really good at it. A great singer and people enjoyed watching him sing. I just kind of always had a passion for it since I was little bitty.”
On Saturday, April 15, Nichols is coming back to Cody for a second time, and putting on a concert at the Cody Auditorium.
Nichols has sung duets with Dolly Parton, performed as the opening act for Garth Brooks, racked up multiple No. 1 singles and Top 10 hits, and received three Grammy nominations, a CMA award and an ACM trophy, his website says.
Nichols’ passion for music began at an early age while living in Arkansas. He grew up listening to country music stars such as George Strait, Merle Haggard, George Jones and Buck Owens.
Nichols followed their lead, straight into the country music industry.
“It’s a really hard industry to break into,” Nichols said. “There’s probably 10,000 people a day that try to get into country music, and only a few people make it.”
Nichols’ strategy for achieving success is one he continues to follow to this day.
“Something I’ve always wanted to do is surround myself with people way more talented than me and maybe something will rub off,” Nichols said. “I put myself in situations where I can learn a lot from really musically talented people.”
Nichols is currently on a music tour, in which he’ll play around 80 shows across the country by the end of the year.
Since the tour went through Utah, Nevada and Montana, Nichols said his manager suggested making a stop in Cody.
“We played in Cody before and had a great time with a great crowd, so [my tour manager] wanted to reach out and see if we could stop in there and do another show,” Nichols said. “We weren’t doing anything that day, so we decided we might as well play some music and go back to that really cool town with great country fans.”
Nichols said this weekend’s concert will be different than last year’s.
“We’ve kind of retooled the show ... and added some things that are really cool and that kind of bring back a lot of the older singles that I’ve had,” Nichols said. “I just wanted to add pretty much everything I’ve ever had on the radio, and we’ll throw in a couple of things that reflect me and my taste.”
Nichols is looking forward to the energy he’s felt playing in Cody.
“It’s an interesting place. I love the feel and the soul of the town,” he said. “My favorite part about performing is the energy of the crowd. That rejuvenates me.”
Nichols will perform at the Cody Auditorium from 6-9:30 p.m. on April 15.
Jonah Prill is the opening act. His performance begins at 7 p.m., and Nichols will take the stage at 8:15 p.m.
Ticket prices depend on seat location. Seats in row one will cost $100. Row two costs $85. Rows three through six cost $65 and Rows seven through 16 cost $45. General admission for standing room only is $25.
After Nichols’ performance at the Cody Auditorium, the party will continue at Cassie’s Steakhouse where Shakedown Country will be performing until 11:30 p.m.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/joe-nichols-in-cody-wyoming-tickets-278349078587.
