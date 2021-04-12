It may not be all that surprising considering how many people are moving here, but Cody is quite popular.
Recently, a real estate site named Cody the best town in Wyoming, and now the home of Rendezvous Royale and numerous galleries is up for USA Today’s top small town for art in America.
Home Snacks named Cody the best place to live in the state for 2021, just edging out Kemmerer and Sheridan. No other Big Horn Basin town made the top 10.
To determine the ranking, staff at Home Snacks consulted the latest census data on cost of living, median income and safety for places with 2,000 or more residents.
“We discovered that Wyoming has every type of city for every type of person,” Home Snacks said. “Big Wyoming has hip millennial cities like Laramie, cowboy/cowgirl cities like Casper, and mountain cities like Hoback are great places to find work, raise families and just plain enjoy life.”
They looked at safety and schools and cost of living and Cody came out on top. However, a recent top-10 list by Safewise.com put Cody seventh-best for safety, while Worland was named the state’s safest town.
Local residents can help get Cody to the top of the small arts town list.
Vote once per day until polls close April 26 at 10 a.m. The winners, as determined by your vote, will be announced May 7.
“Bigger isn’t always better, especially when it comes to these 20 small towns, each with a population of fewer than 30,000 people (as of the last census)” the contest description reads. What each lacks in size it makes up for with a big art scene – museums, art galleries, performing arts and busy event calendars.”
Cody was ranked fifth out of 20 towns as of Thursday, behind towns in New Jersey, Kansas, Tennessee and Arkansas.
Cody is the only town in the Idaho, Montana, Wyoming region on the list.
“The former home of Buffalo Bill now hosts a vibrant arts community, thanks to the Cody Country Art League, Big Horn Galleries, Simpson Gallagher Gallery and Mountain Valley Artistry,” the post on Cody reads, although the site leaves out plenty of other galleries. “Visit during the annual Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale to find pieces celebrating the American West.”
