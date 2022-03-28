Every hunter has a story to tell, and Cody High School sophomore Elisa Wachob is trying to capture some of those experiences in a new digital series she hopes will garner some attention.
The “Hunting with Elisa” series will feature interviews with young female hunters and looks to embrace some of the challenges, excitement and reasons they participant in the sport.
“Not a lot of girls, especially younger girls, hunt,” Wachob said. “I want to document some of those experiences and find out why they hunt and what they enjoy about it.”
An avid hunter since the age of 6 with plenty of stories to share, Wachob plans to interview as many young hunters as she can as part of an independent study class.
With one interview in the bag and a number of hunters on deck to relay some of their experiences, Wachob is already on track to present a show that is informative, plus shed some light on the little explored topic of young, female hunters.
“My first interview was with Sage Ellsbury,” Wachob said. “She hunts mountain lions with her dad and uses dogs to do that. It was pretty interesting to hear all about that.”
None of it would be possible without the resources of the CHS media department and studio and some eager young hunters willing to share their views.
“The opportunities at CHS are amazing,” Wachob said. “You can go out and do anything and come back here and make a story about it.”
Once the series is completed it will be available via social media, and if all goes well, it could broadcast to an even wider audience.
“I spoke with the Wyoming PBS producer about “Hunting with Elisa” and he said he would take a look at it and consider it for state or national airing,” CHS media teacher Betsy Kennedy-Ryzewicz said.
PBS currently airs a program called “Student Reporting Labs,” and CHS already creates its own content for a series called “Story Makers” where students can submit their work for consideration on the channel.
“Student Reporting Labs” is a youth journalism program and public media initiative that allows students to produce stories about issues that affect their generation.
With a plethora of hunting opportunities in Cody and Wyoming, the show already has a built in core audience and Wachob is hoping to reach as many people as possible while gaining some valuable experience she can use on future projects.
“I consider this mostly a learning experience,” she said. “If it helps anyone and gets them interested in hunting I would consider it a success. I just really want to get it completed and learn as much as I can.”
With a catchy title, an eager young host and plenty of technical and academic support, there’s not telling just where “Hunting with Elisa” can take the sophomore.
“I would love to do more on this topic,” Wachob said. “I feel there is a lot to explore on this since it’s a pretty broad topic.”
A number of other student films and projects in the CHS media department are in the works as well as interest and opportunities now abound with the lights, cameras and action surrounding the busy department.
“I have never seen a high school with a department like this,” Kennedy-Ryzewicz said. “We have so much equipment, so much support from the administration and the state of Wyoming. There has never been a better time for projects like this.”
