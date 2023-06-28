This past summer was my 60th high school reunion. I didn’t, as usual, attend. I actually toyed with going but in the end, I knew I couldn’t.
Soon after, it was clear I made the right decision. There on the ’62 Saxons Facebook site, where I lurk, were the photos. Yep. Just as imagined. The “cool kids” were in the front row of the formal photo and in every other photo posted. It was easy to imagine where I’d have been– in the back.
Given my negative experiences as a youth and teen, there’s a question I wonder about now and then. How did I become who I am? For me it has become almost an obsession. Were the failures of my past predictive of my later adult life?
My early childhood, as an only child, is remembered as positive. But even then, I was the last picked in kickball. The last chosen on the spelling team. The last to find a place to sit in the cafeteria. Yet I was happy because, in retrospect, I wasn’t having to prove anything.
I was who I was, and that was that.
Things changed dramatically when my brother was born shortly after my 9th birthday. The long-desired son could, as I perceived it, do no wrong. I was the able babysitter but that was about it.
The need to “prove myself” was instilled in me then and there.
All the pre-teens and early teens, in Salem, picked berries and beans. For most of the kids, it was about the fun as much as earning money. Not being part of the “in” crowd made even this right-of-passage activity something to be dreaded. Back of the bus. Alone at lunch breaks. And scolded at home as I never made much money. (Probably about enough to pay for my sack lunch.)
I wasn’t the cool kid in any way. Many of my clothes were homemade by my mom, an excellent seamstress, but they didn’t fit the styles of the day. Yes, I did become a cheer leader in junior high but that was only because we made an agreement with another two-some that if we won, we’d choose the other two to join us. I didn’t win. I was there by default. And in ninth grade, friends don’t let you forget that. You’re a loser.
High school brought even more frustrations and losses. My grades were good, but I wasn’t at the top. I ran and lost I don’t know how many elections. My mom broke down in tears when I lost the rally vote. Failure was the norm.
I was hopeful college would be a different story. But there were so many of my classmates attending the same small liberal arts college that I couldn’t shed my former self. I continued to try to be a new me but it wasn’t possible. The one exception was the sorority, and that was for a specific reason. Eighteen of us pledged a national sorority that was “colonizing” on campus. I was afraid to try and match with an existing sorority. The new sorority accepted all.
As a result, and by default, I became an officer as a freshman. It turns out there was a kernel of leadership, it seemed, as I continued in leadership positions the next two years. But other forays on campus failed. And then the big one. I was slated to be the sorority president at the end of my junior year and, no fault of my own, a smear campaign was carried out by another girl from Salem.
But I had tasted leadership.
My boyfriend proposed, I accepted and a transfer was made to the local college. No one knew me. I finally had a clean slate. Happily married and loving my new college, I finished up with a 4.0, landed a teaching job and started graduate school. Things were looking up.
Four years later we were moving to Germany, courtesy of Uncle Sam, with our four-month-old daughter. No one knew me. Parental expectations were null and void being a continent away.
It was the beginning of a new me. I flourished — fed by my new motherhood, blossoming friendships, a relished independence and foreign places.
Truth be told, these four years were my “wild” years. No one was watching, and I loved it.
The years sprinted by all too quickly. My husband often relays that I was sobbing as we boarded the plane home with our, now, two children in my arms. I couldn’t imagine that this new me could exist in our old haunts.
But it did!
Two things happened fairly quickly.
Although my principal asked me to return to my former position as a high school English teacher, I turned him down due to lack of child care opportunities in 1973. A major turning point in my life. That led me to find something outside the home to do as a volunteer while my kids were in preschool.
I joined the newly formed Urban Tour Group — an opportunity I had found in the local newspaper. I loved giving the tours and meeting the women from across the community who were giving their time. To my surprise, I was soon elected president. A first.
Next up was a totally accidental leadership role.
I was a member of the resident/intern wives’ group where my husband was in residency. Elections were being held at the spring meeting, and the presumed leader was a “no show.”
A friend threw my hat in the ring. No other hats. An accidental presidential role that I held for two years.
Having proven myself to be effective and willing, other leadership roles started coming my way. I loved it, and it showed. My confidence grew, and it wasn’t too long before I was choosing where I wanted to volunteer and lead.
So, now we have the question. How did this all come to be?
I’ve mulled this over many times and have come to a clear conclusion.
I had to continually prove myself. I was beaten down over and over. I could have totally given up, but I had the accidental taste of leadership and it stuck.
My bad luck and difficulty in proving myself worthy to my parents led to who I am today. And I’m happy with that.
I’m still proving myself. I’m still learning. I’m always wary of that next failure behind the door.
The truth is, that’s why I’ve succeeded.
And that reunion? Who needs it?
