Kalyn Beasley is set to release his first full-length album in more than three years, titled “A Matter of Time.”
The album will be available on all streaming platforms beginning Sept. 23 as well as in CD format.
“I’ve been asked when the next record is going to be out for a few years now, and that’s not a bad problem to have,” he said. “I’m a working musician, but music isn’t the only thing I do for a living. I’ve had to spend a lot of time, especially mornings, trying to write enough good songs to put down.
“A lot goes in to making a record you’re proud of; inspiration, money, opportunity, skill, but mostly time. It really all came down to a matter of time.”
The 10 song LP follows the preview of two singles, “Never Knew Kind of Love” and “Nothing You Can Do” released to streaming platforms July 29 and Sept. 9, respectively.
‘A Matter Of Time’ was recorded in Dripping Springs, Texas, at The Zone studio with producer-engineer team Tyler McCollum and Cody Angel.
“I’d been working on these songs for about two years before we went into the studio to cut them,” Beasley said. “Kellen Smith from Gillette had cut his album ‘Rancher Blues’ with Cody and Tyler and I really liked how it turned out. I reached out to Tyler in January, and we were in the studio by late February 2022.”
The album features some of the best musicians in the Texas and Nashville music scene including Bryce Clark (Aaron Watson), Alden Hedges (American Aquarium), Jenee Fleenor (Blake Shelton), Pat Manske (Robert Earl Keen), Cody Angel (Jason Boland), Jim Ed Hodges (Craig Morgan) and harmonies by singer-songwriter Jamie Lin Wilson.
The new album is Beasley’s first since “Frontier News” in 2019.
“I recorded ‘Northerner’ in 2016 with a full studio band and then in 2019 I released what amounted to an acoustic album recorded at my house called ‘Frontier News,’” he said. “I’m very proud of those, especially ‘Frontier News’, because I didn’t have a lot of money to put behind it. That album made me quite a few new fans. This new record is a long way from that acoustic album.”
The new album includes a variety of high-, mid- and low-tempo songs with a high level of production value telling the carefully crafted stories of a songwriter who has spent over a decade refining his trade, he said.
“It’s my hope that you hear a story that resonates with you and maybe offers a little inspiration,” he said. “That’s really all I’m trying to do. Connect.”
For more information contact Kalynjbeasley@gmail.com.
