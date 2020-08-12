 Friday, August 14th 

Cody

Famous and Infamous Women of the West: The Cody Monologues, 7 p.m., Studio Theatre at CCPA.

 Saturday, August 15th 

Cody

Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.

Great Dam Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Buffalo Bill Dam.

Famous and Infamous Women of the West: The Cody Monologues, 7 p.m., Studio Theatre at CCPA.

Sunday, August 16th 

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

 Monday, August 17th

Powell

Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Park.

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

 Tuesday, August 18th

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

