Friday, May 5
Cody
Eighth annual Park & Pancakes, 8-10 a.m., Cody Country Chamber of Commerce.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Daisy Farm Spring Vintage/Artisan Market, 5-8 p.m., Cody Auditorium. Cost is $3 and includes Saturday.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Performance of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Nights Dream,” 7 p.m., The Cody Theatre. Put on by the Cody Theatre Company and directed by Andrew Rossi.
Saturday, May 6
Cody
Daisy Farm Spring Vintage/Artisan Market, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cody Auditorium. Cost is $1 for those 12 years and older.
Horsin’ Around Cody, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown.
New Creations Counseling – Art Therapy Group, 10 a.m.-noon, online at newcreationsdc.com/.
Best of the Rockies Cody Country Horse Sale, 1-5 p.m., outside The Irma.
Performance of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Nights Dream,” 7 p.m., The Cody Theatre. Put on by the Cody Theatre Company and directed by Andrew Rossi.
Powell
5K Walk - Run - Bring Your Dog, Registration opens at 7 a.m. The Walk/Run starts at 9, Park County Fairgrounds. Proceeds go to support the Downrange Warriors nonprofits effort to stop veteran suicide in Park County and beyond.
Park County Music Festival, 2-10 p.m., Park County Fairgrounds. featuring performing artists from throughout Park County and surrounding areas.
Sunday, May 7
Cody
Performance of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Nights Dream,” 2 p.m., The Cody Theatre. Put on by the Cody Theatre Company and directed by Andrew Rossi.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, May 8
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Gunwerks HQ Open House, 1-6 p.m., 201 Blackburn St. Grab some food, take a tour of the state of the art manufacturing facility, and get your name in the hat for prize drawings.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, May 9
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
