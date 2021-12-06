The Meeteetse Museums invites the public to its holiday Open House on Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The family-friendly event features live music by Justine May, face-painting by Jordyn Guthrie, and a meet and greet with artists of the “Art of the Basin” show. May will play 10:30-11:30 a.m. While you’re at the Museums, get your face painted by local artist, Jordyn Guthrie. And experience the Bighorn Basin with new eyes through our “Art of the Basin” show on its closing day. Artists will be available to speak to you about their work.
Come to the Open House ready to sample Christmas cookies. Members of the public who submitted Christmas recipes will be bringing their bakes to the open house. The recipes have been gathered into “Meeteetse Christmas,” a recipe booklet that will be available for pre-order at the event. In the booklet, recipes from the public are complemented by historic photographs, newspaper clippings and recipes from the Meeteetse Museums’ collection.
In addition to these live events, visitors to the Open House will be entered into a drawing to win one of several door prizes. Door prizes include two memberships to the Meeteetse Museums, one “Meeteetse Christmas” booklet, a one-of-a-kind black-footed ferret Christmas ornament by Kris Hogg, and a “Made in Meeteetse” long sleeve ferret shirt.
While you’re in town sample other Meeteetse Christmas events put on by the Meeteetse Visitor Center.
