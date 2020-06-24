Sarah Smith of Cody graduated earlier this June from Wyoming Connections Academy.
WCA is an online K-12 school that serves the entire state. Graduation was held virtually.
The 52% of graduates who plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities are headed to schools such as the University of Wyoming, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Northwest University and more. Among the graduating class, 18% plan to enter the work force and 8% plan to attend vocational or technical school.
