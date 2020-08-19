Friday, August 21st
Cody
Fall Home and Garden Show, noon-7 p.m., Riley Arena.
Saturday, August 22nd
Cody
Young Life Shoot, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Cody Shooting Complex.
Yellowstone Quake 15th anniversary golf tournament, 7:30 a.m. check-in, 9 a.m. shotgun start, Olive Glenn Golf Club.
Fall Home and Garden Show, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Riley Arena.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Red Lodge “Alte Kameradan” Brass Band, 10 a.m.-noon, City Park street corner.
Sunday, August 23rd
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, August 24th
Powell
Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Park.
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, August 25th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
