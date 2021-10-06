For more than 45 years the Soroptimist of Cody Club has raised funds through an annual Wine Tasting Party to support programs that help women and girls with the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential, and live their dreams. During the recent “Covid Years”, resources have been strained as gatherings have had to be postponed or downsized. But we’re back and ready to pick up where we left off. Grants are once again available to non-profit organizations whose mission aligns with ours. If you have a project or program that benefits women or girls in the area of education, leadership or health and safety you are eligible for one of these grants.
Applications are available at codysoroptimist.org and are due back by Oct. 22. Electronic submissions are preferred. For more information or to submit an application, contact Kathy Liscum at kathy.liscum@gmail.com. Applications can be mailed to Soroptimist of Cody, P O Box 1914, Cody, WY 82414.
