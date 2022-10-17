Fall is here, the morning is brisk, afternoons are comfortable, and the evening is chilly.
It is the time of year to enjoy apples you harvested and pumpkin pie seasoning. But before relaxing, there are some garden tasks that need your attention. Complete the following chores to get your garden prepared for next year.
If you have not plated garlic, onions or shallots, it is time to do so. Plant them with the pointy side up about four inches deep, cover with six inches of mulch and give them plenty of water.
Besides the previous vegetables, plant your spring blooming perennials, dig, and divide your summer blooming perennials. After you plant them, make sure you cut back the foliage, cover with three to four inches of mulch and water well. When you are done with your watering, drain your hose before we get a hard frost.
The next chore is very important for the next season. Collect soil samples for testing to ensure your soil will be healthy. If you need help with this, please reach out to me and I will be happy to help!
Once you get the results of your soil test, add manure, pine shaving, newspaper and other organic matter such as tree leaves. If you do not get to test your soil, it will still be very beneficial to add newspaper and other organic matter. Newspaper is safe to add because they make the ink from soy. However, do not add shiny newspaper.
Now, it is time for cleanup. Gather all leaves and add them to your soil or compost pile. If a neighbor has an abundance of leaves, ask them if you can have them. Leaves breakdown in six to twelve months and are an excellent source of organic material. Dispose of any diseased or pest-ridden plants. Do not add these to soil or compost pile because the disease will spread to your other plants. Remove spent vines from climbing structure.
While this is not the time to prune, keep in mind the four D’s when pruning. Remove any dead, damaged, diseased or deranged branches.
One of the most important tasks to complete is to keep a garden journal so you can look back at past success and failure. Some things to note are:
• When did you start your seeds indoors?
• When did you plant your seeds and seedlings outside?
• What exceeded your expectations and what did not?
• Where any plants pest-infested or diseases?
• When did the first heavy frost hit?
Clean your tools and oil any moving parts. To clean your tools, start with steel wool and get any debris off. Next, wipe your tool with a clean cloth. If you see any rust, use a piece of 80 grit sandpaper to remove it. Apply a small amount of vegetable to the metal surfaces. If there are any splinters or rough surfaces on your wooden tools, use a piece of sandpaper to remove them.
Next, wipe the wooden handles with linseed oil. Lastly, make a list of supplies you may need for next year. You might save some money by purchasing those supplies during the off season. Assess your tools. Are there any that need to get replaced or sharpened? I sharpen all my tools during the winter and what a difference a sharp shovel makes!
Once you complete the above tasks, you can sit back and enjoy a warm mug of apple cider and decorate with some funky gourds.
If you have questions or suggestions, reach out to me at katherineclarkson2@gmail.com.
