Libraries adopt new online catalog
The Park County Libraries have a brand-new look for their digital library catalog.
The libraries have updated to Aspen Discovery for WYLDcat to enhance and enrich the patron experience.
Aspen makes searching for books and resources easier, pulling all library resources together in one search. Patrons can create and share lists of materials and online content or peruse curated lists created by local library staff. Readers can easily find a title in every format available, read book reviews, and even rate items and see how others rated them.
If a book or other item is unavailable, a “While you wait” feature offers suggestions for similar titles. These are examples of the many features in Aspen.
The libraries are incredibly excited about the launch of Aspen Discovery for their patrons. Searching for just the right book, audiobook or other item or resource will be easier and more intuitive. Aspen opens up finding just the right title in just the right format, when you want.
Aspen Discovery launched on Monday, Nov. 14. Access the new Park County Library System catalog at parkcountylibrary.org.
The Park County Libraries can assist in this new transition to Aspen, in-person or by phone at (307) 527-1880.
Watercolor class exhibit, reception Wednesday
The public is invited to the Cody Library on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the accomplishments of the participants of the second Creative Aging Painting Watercolor class.
The class attendees have honed their skills over eight courses and will be on hand during the reception to showcase their artwork. The artists will not only exhibit their works but talk about their learning processes and share their artist statements.
This event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 527-1880.
Creative Aging in Wyoming Public Libraries is a joint initiative of the Wyoming State Library, the Wyoming State Arts Council and Lifetime Arts. The project was made possible through the generous support from the May and Stanley Smith Charitable Trust and the Wyoming Community Foundation.
