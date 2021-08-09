If there was one goal in life the late Grant Bulltail had, it was bringing more appreciation for the rich heritage of the Crow Native American tribe. On July 23, more than 100 people gathered for the Return to Foretop’s Father opening ceremony at the Big Quiet Camping in Powell, a gathering that featured dancing, singing and drumming. It was the way Bulltail taught, with authenticity and heartfelt movement.
“The man we’re all here to honor was a great educator,” his son, Tylis Bad Bear said. “It’s a very special day.”
Bad Bear said the event had been planned to honor his father even before his passing.
Bulltail’s headdress was hung above the ceremonies.
“He’s here, he’s listening, you can hear it in the wind,” Bad Bear said.
Bad Bear gave the dinner prayer in Apsáalooke, the Crow native tongue, struggling through the last couple lines with tears in his eyes.
“It was a sincere message within the prayer that our broken hearts will be healed and we will all make it home in safe way,” he said. “That we’ll have good teaching and prospects into the future.”
Bulltail, who passed away in 2020, was a Crow tribal elder, Pipe Lighter, oral historian, United States Marine, published author and teacher. He spoke on numerous occasions about the significance of Heart Mountain to the Crow tribe. He was a recipient of a 2019 National Heritage Fellowship, the nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts, which included a $25,000 award.
According to the National Endowment for the Arts, Bulltail learned most of his stories from his grandfather Comes Up Red, a well-known warrior and storyteller who was born in 1847.
Return to Foretop is held annually to teach people about the American Indian heritage on Heart Mountain, why the Crow also call it Foretop’s Father, and how they used the mountain for spiritual rejuvenation. The ceremony was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
His wife Linda Bulltail was at the ceremony. She was presented an honorary poster from the award-winning “Return to Foretop’s Father” documentary, a film produced by Cactus Productions of Cody that centered around Bulltail, who hosted Return to Foretop’s Father from 2011-2019.
Bulltail’s name in itself was a reference to how honored he was within his tribe, given the right to place a buffalo bull tail on his tipi, a Crow practice to designate the chiefs of their lineage.
Bad Bear, who was adopted by the Bulltails, was also recognized by the tribe for his public speaking skills. He described his father as a “humble man,” who many visited for his wishes and prayers. Bad Bear said if his dad had a story to tell from his life, he wanted the listener to experience it in the same way he had.
“We’re here to teach people about our way of life,” Bad Bear said. “Whether it was an old joke, a story – he wanted you to learn something out of his story.”
Dakota Russell, executive director of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, said the power of storytelling is how most people learn their history. He sees the struggle of Japanese Americans who were incarcerated nearby as one in the same as the Native Americans who were removed from their home lands.
“It’s too often in the last century that the stories that’s told on the landscape is a very narrow story,” he said. “It’s not an inclusive story at all. It’s really important that groups that have been underrepresented in that story are able to work together.”
Jashya Yellowtail knew her grandfather as a lighthearted man. She said being a Crow for Bulltail, meant being outdoors and one with nature.
“He loved to see us dance,” she said.
A number of dances were held during the evening in traditional Crow style and colorful garb. One routine known as a “push dance,” got its origins from the Crow Chief Plenty Coups, who went by train in the 1870s from the Crow Reservation to Washington D.C. to talk about his tribes’ concerns for what was happening to their land.
“A nation to nation relationship,” Bad Bear said.
While in Washington, the Crows encountered a gala where the foxtrot dance was being performed. They took that dance back to the Crow nation and put their own twist on it, and voila, the push dance was created.
With each pound of the drum the dancers made their movements, stepping in synch to the thunder claps. Listening to the wailing voices, attendees experienced an event little changed from how the region was nearly 150 years ago.
“To Grant Bulltail, whenever he saw Heart Mountain, he knew he was home,” said Mary Keller, event organizer and a University of Wyoming adjunct professor. “Part of what we’re trying to make is the imagination for all of us about a kind of multiple homes and a re-adjustment toward justice.”
Al Spotted, 17, of the Crow Reservation, was featured prominently in the dance, wearing a bright multi-colored, traditional Crow headdress and many bells attached to his clothing. He said although they were not genetically related, Bulltail was like a grandfather to him, extending his wisdom through his stories. Cultural knowledge has been declining in Native American tribes for centuries.
“That was his impact on me, to get deeper in our culture,” Spotted said.
Bad Bear said passing on traditions and history to the next generation of Crows is an ongoing concern.
“The world we live in today is so fast paced with technology,” he said. “I don’t know how we can better do it.”
Two years ago Bulltail invited Spotted to dance at Return to Foretop, and this year Linda Bulltail extended the invitation.
“I came and danced for him,” he said.
