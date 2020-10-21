Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Robert Taylor, $97; David Haynes, $105; Nevaeh Asay, $103; Jessica Brown, $125; Zhihua Huang, $135; Loren Mooney, $135; Sydney Skiver, $15; Lawren Johnson, $115.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jacob Wilcox, driving under the influence of alcohol, 60 days jail, 59 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,020; Caitlin Chuey, invalid driver’s license, $140; Robert Rose, failure to stop at stop sign, $140; Brittany Taylor, reckless endangering, jail 180 days, 130 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $220; Sydney Skiver, obstructed windshield, $75; Jennifer Kniffen, no auto insurance- 2nd offense, $820; Rylee Nichols, expired temporary license, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kristine Madison, Iron River, Wis., $115; Ronni Chaffee, Laurel, Mont., $101; Shauna Badheka, Costa Mesa, Calif., $120; Francisco Salas Gamez, Denver, $135; Phillip Schumacher, Omaha, Neb., $125; Jason Haag, Everett, Wash., $145; Peter Harras, Spokane, Wash., $135; Brian Sherrill, Kent, Wash., $105; Jarrett Azure, Harlem, Mont., $105; Danny Tam, South Pasadena, Calif., $185; Christina Waltrip, Jacksonville, Fla., $155; Trevor Desane, San Francisco, $15; Randall Jacobs, Friendswood, Texas, $135; Sean Roach, Carson City, Nev., $103; Jacey Fortier, Laurel, Mont., $103; Jorge Solito-Menjivar, Salt Lake City, $150; Katherine Seale, Dallas, $103; Kevin Albright, Greenwood, Mo., $230; Joel Perry, Tacoma, Wash., $640; Kyle Soltesz, Rapid City, S.D., $155; Robert Trembath, $103; Eric Pearson, Nashua, N.H., $115; Mark Orchard Webb, Austin, Texas, $105; Sallie McCall, Red Lodge, $165; Russel Phelps III, Alexandria, Va., $125.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Douglas Kappelmann, San Angelo, Texas, meeting or passing stopped school bus, $440; Samuel Tick, Tucson, Ariz., failure to obey a traffic control device, $140; Randall Rhodes, Casper, failure to stop at check station, $100; Chase Moxley, Chinook, Mont., improper heavy vehicle machine securement, $190; Joel Perry, Tacoma, Wash., possession of controlled substance- plant and speeding, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation.
