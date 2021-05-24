This weekend, the Cody community will honor all of the Americans who gave their lives for the country and service members who have died.
The morning of Memorial Day on Monday, the VFW will hold a ceremony at 9 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery with guest speaker Bob Berry.
At 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, the city will hold its annual Memorial Day service at Wyoming Veterans Memorial Park.
Mayor Matt Hall will host. The event will include the VFW Color Guard, 21-gun salute and Wendy Corr will sing a few songs. Maj Gen. Gregory C. Porter, Adjutant General of the State of Wyoming Military Department, will give an address, along with a representative from the Veterans Memorial Park Foundation.
Last year’s event was sparsely attended, Hall said, because they didn’t know if they would be able to have it with the COVID-19 regulations at the time. This year he’s expecting a return to normal.
“This could be like everything else,” Hall said. “If we can get the word out soon, it should be well attended, as long as the weather cooperates.”
The Cody VFW Hall will prep flags Thursday at the VFW Hall, place flags at Bull Creek, Valley and Graham cemeteries Friday. At 9 a.m. Saturday members will put flags on the graves of service members at Riverside Cemetery, where help is appreciated.
On Tuesday the VFW will pick up flags from the cemeteries to clean, repair and store. Help is again appreciated.
