Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Kenneth Stone, 60, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances- causing serious bodily injury, Jan. 12
Traffic
Driver cited for failure to stop at stop light, 13th Street and Sheridan Avenue, Cody, Jan. 10, 2:11 p.m.
Vehicle crash, referred to other agency, US 14A, Powell, 11:24 p.m.
Car flipped over into ditch, Lane 13, Powell, Jan. 10, 11:39 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, State Street and Park Avenue, Meeteetse, Jan. 11, 1:22 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Jan. 11, 1:43 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Jan. 13, 12:19 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Jan. 14, 7:45 a.m.
Flatbed with flatbed trailer struck a pump, State Street, Meeteetse, Jan. 14, 5:04 p.m.
Car vs. deer crash, Big Horn Avenue and W Rocky Road, Cody, Jan. 15, 6:58 p.m.
Flatbed truck stuck on bridge, no one around, Lane 9, Powell, Jan. 16, 10:18 a.m.
Road blocked by crane truck getting axle replaced, assistance given, WYO 294 and Lane 9, Powell, Jan. 16, 11:37 a.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Jan. 16, 12:29 p.m.
Other
Person reporting verbal threats from neighbor, Road 7, Powell, Jan. 10, 11:57 a.m.
Children running on possibly thin ice unsupervised, gone on arrival, US 14-16-20 E, Cody, Jan. 10, 3:57 p.m.
Person reporting animal bite, Ray Court, Powell, Jan. 10, 9:15 p.m.
Envelope containing cash and checks found, returned to owner, Streamside Drive, Cody, Jan. 12, 11:48 a.m.
Dead German shepherd, possibly shot, Lane 4 and WYO 295, Powell, Jan. 13, 9:48 a.m.
Request to speak with deputy about vicious dog in neighborhood, County Road 2ABN, Cody, Jan. 13, 5:14 p.m.
Downed tree blocking eastbound lane, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, Jan. 13, 8:12 p.m.
Person reporting they were scammed out of money, 5th Street, Frannie, Jan. 14, 10:34 a.m.
Brown chihuahua reported lost, Douglas Drive, Cody, Jan. 14, 7:18 p.m.
Road signs reported stolen, Road 1WAW and WYO 114, Powell, Jan. 16, 8:01 a.m.
Mailbox shot overnight, Lane 9, Powell, Jan. 16, 12:24 p.m.
Collie mix with camo collar and one shaved leg running loose on property, Running Horse Road, Powell, Jan. 16, 12:36 p.m.
Two horses walking down road, returned to owner, Road 10 and Lane 11 1/2, Powell, Jan. 16, 11:37 p.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Jordan Mickelson, 29, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled narcotic, possession of a controlled substance, Jan. 12
Kyle Kasprowicz, 29, theft, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, Jan. 16
Brian Richardson, 30, driving under the influence of alcohol- second offense in 10 years, Jan. 17
Disturbance
Neighbors screaming at each other, dog off-leash, Pioneer Avenue, Jan. 11, 7:37 p.m.
Downstairs neighbors yelling at each other and slamming doors, Pioneer Avenue, Jan. 12, 4:25 p.m.
Dog is barking constantly, Stampede Avenue, Jan. 13, 8:47 p.m.
Traffic
Driver arrested for DUI, Yellowstone Avenue, Jan. 12, 12:53 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding, Yellowstone Avenue, Jan. 12, 8:30 p.m.
Driver cited for speeding, Yellowstone Avenue, Jan. 12, 8:47 p.m.
Driver warned for speed in a school zone and driving against restrictions, 17th Street and Big Horn Avenue, Jan. 13, 3:30 p.m.
Car damaged while in Walmart parking lot, Yellowstone Avenue, Jan. 13, 3:56 p.m.
Driver warned for speed in a school zone, Rumsey Avenue, Jan. 14, 7:58 a.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, Heart Mountain Street, Jan. 14, 11:05 a.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, 10th Street and Alpine Avenue, Jan. 14, 12:20 p.m.
Driver cited for no insurance, warned for obstructed view, 16th Street and Salsbury Avenue, Jan. 14, 12:59 p.m.
Driver warned for speed in a school zone, Cougar Avenue and 29th Street, Jan. 14, 3:48 p.m.
Driver cited for no valid insurance, Sheridan Avenue, Jan. 14, 4:03 p.m.
Driver cited for speed in a school zone, Cougar Avenue, Jan. 15, 7:58 p.m.
Driver cited for no valid insurance and warned for illegal left turn, Stampede Avenue, Jan. 15, 2:06 p.m.
Elderly man struck mailbox and is stuck, Robert Street, Jan. 15, 3:06 p.m.
Sergeant’s vehicle vs. deer, Big Horn Avenue and W Rocky Road, Jan. 15 6:58 p.m.
Honda with North Dakota plates racing up and down road, 29th Street and Sheridan Avenue, Jan. 17, 8:54 p.m.
Other
Cat caught in trap, taken to shelter, Sheridan Avenue, Jan. 11, 9:30 a.m.
Brindle dog reported lost, Newton Avenue, Jan. 11, 10:13 a.m.
Dead cat in the road, assistance given, Alger Avenue and 17th Street, Jan. 11, 2:25 p.m.
Person making threats of violence against reporting party, Pioneer Avenue, Jan. 11, 6:42 p.m.
Woman said she would commit suicide if Helena PD did not lift a restraining order, 18th Street, Jan. 11, 8:30 p.m.
Brindle husky mix reported lost, B Street, Jan. 11, 11:11 p.m.
Gray-and-white shorthair cat brought to shelter, Bleistein Avenue, Jan. 12, 1:17 p.m.
Green leather wallet lost near Chamber of Commerce, Sheridan Avenue, Jan. 12, 3:45 p.m.
Wind blew trampoline onto car, Public Street, Jan. 13, 5:58 a.m.
Possible truck break-in reported, 11th Street, Jan. 13, 8:28 a.m.
Wind blew a shed into the area, unable to assist, 29th Street, Jan. 13, 8:33 a.m.
Someone knocked over wooden bear on porch previous night, assistance given, Salsbury Avenue, Jan. 13, 9:02 a.m.
Report of car break-in, Shoshone Trail South, Jan. 13, 10:59 a.m.
Stray dogs in yard earlier, unable to locate, Stampede Avenue, Jan. 13, 12:46 p.m.
Backpack full of pills found at Good2Go, Yellowstone Avenue, Jan. 13, 1:28 p.m.
License plate found in yard, Yellowstone Avenue, Jan. 13, 3:29 p.m.
Someone took screen off grandmother’s house, 17th Street, Jan. 13, 4:42 p.m.
Large amount of animal feces in area, 29th Street and Sheridan Avenue, Jan. 14, 9:36 a.m.
Family of runaway making threats and harassing person, Yellowstone Avenue, Jan. 15, 12:50 p.m.
Person in cab won’t get out or pay, 29th Street, Jan. 16, 3:33 a.m.
Barking dog reported, citation issued, Stampede Avenue, Jan. 16, 6:56 p.m.
Person going through grandfather’s stuff after his death and thinks they found a stick of dynamite, Jan. 17, 11:49 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.