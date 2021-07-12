photo

Two Cody students were awarded recently for their images as part of the Nature Conservancy’s 2021 “I Believe in Conservation” Student Photo Contest.

Kinley Bollinger won first in the Waters category (pictured above) and third in People, while Devon Tuttle was third in Lands.

Tony Douzenis of Powell won the Wildlife category and finished third in Waters.

Three prizes were awarded in four categories, plus one Honorable Mention and represent winners from seven towns around Wyoming. See a slide show with all of the winners at nature.org/WYstudentphoto.

