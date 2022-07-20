The 2022 Wild West Balloon Fest is making a comeback after a brief hiatus.
“Between Covid and members being exhausted and worn out .... the festival hasn’t ran in the past three years,” said Marci DeWitt Bernard, organizer of this year’s balloon fest.
This year’s event is set to for this weekend at Mentock Park. There will be three hot air balloons participating.
The festivities start at 6 a.m. Friday with a tribute launch in remembrance of Jack Way, who was one of the original members of the committee that put on the hot air balloon festival and who passed away last year.
“We’re going to have a speaker, and we will honor Jack Way who was a huge air balloon person in Cody,” Bernard said. “The balloons are going to go out just honoring Jack.”
Friday’s festivities will pick back up at 5:30 p.m. with night glow activities. Attendees will be able to walk around, look at the hot air balloons and take pictures with them as well. There also will be various food trucks and vendors.
At 8 p.m., the night glow event begins. There will be music, and after the singing of the national anthem, the hot air balloons will be lit up, weather permitting.
“It’s just a fun thing to see the balloons up close lit up in the dark,” Bernard said.
On Saturday at 6:20 a.m., there will be a hot air balloon launch with tethered flights occurring from 7-9 a.m.
On Sunday, there will be another balloon launch at 6:20 a.m.
Everything will be based on donations this year. The rides are free but Bernard encourages people to donate if they take rides in the hot air balloon.
“The money we raise will go towards being able to continue [the festival] and do it again next year,” she said.
Bernard’s goal is to raise as much as possible, but she said this year they have depended heavily on sponsors.
The three hot air balloons were sponsored by local businesses, with the main sponsors being Pawnee Irrigation, Tanager Beverages and Big Horn Radio Network.
“A lot of people are glad that it’s coming back,” Bernard said. “It brings in people from the community, [and] it gives families something free and fun to do.”
Bernard hopes this is just the beginning for the hot air balloon fest’s revival.
“Even though it’ll be small this year, we hope to build it bigger and better,” she said. “And we just hope everybody comes down and enjoys it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.