The Cody High School drama department has been cooking up something special the past few weeks, as they gear up for a pair of performances of “Babette’s Feast,” a stage play based on the novel and feature film of the same name.
It’s the story of a how a French refugee helps heal and transform a small, sheltered religious community by sacrificing everything she has to throw a lavish dinner party.
Set in a 19th century Norwegian village, “Babette’s Feast” focuses on the importance of acceptance and kindness and the joy that can be had by living in the moment.
“Two daughters have taken over their father’s ministry in the town,” director Drew Murray said. “They see Babette as an outsider and don’t trust her, but she turns out to be a lot different than they thought.”
Senior Madeline Bender plays Martine, the oldest of the two sisters, and sees her character as a little uptight and judgemental, but through Babette’s selflessness learns it’s acceptable to live with people and their differences.
“I had to reign myself in to get the uptight part about Martine down,” Bender said. “She has to battle with whether she is a good person or not when this foreigner comes to town.”
While it may sound a little heavy in tone, “Babette’s Feast” isn’t without comedic elements, and has provided the opportunity for the cast to create and explore their own characters since much of the action is unscripted, Murray said.
“The audience will definitely laugh at a few of the parts,” said sophomore Turbo Strunk, who plays Dagfinn the fishmonger. “I hit my scene partner with a fish and that wasn’t scripted. It was just something we came up with.”
Actor Edmund Green may have said “Dying is easy, comedy is hard,” but for some cast members the comedy comes naturally.
“It’s a serious play but it has a lot of funny moments in it,” said Seamus Hopkins, playing the part of Lorens Lowenhielm. “I was mainly in funny shows in my other theater group, so humor is a lot easier for me than drama. I got really good at not breaking character during the funny moments.”
The production may feature an elaborate dinner, but with a large ensemble of characters and a busy, crowded stage of performers, audiences will also get a little feast of the senses as well.
Senior Sara Murray, playing multiple character roles including mean old Erna and the Swedish Lady of the Court, said this is a different kind of play in some interesting ways.
“The characters in this show are kind of strange since there are a lot that aren’t named because they are narrators,” Murray said. “But we got to workshop a lot of the characters in this which was a lot of fun.”
The uniqueness of the format has provided some interesting opportunities for the performers to add some of their own personalities.
“We improvise every single interaction on stage that is not already scripted,” Strunk said. “If somebody does something unexpected you have to improvise, and if somebody says something they aren’t supposed to it’s hard not to break character and laugh.”
So far it’s been a challenge the cast and crew have been able to tackle and nearly master as showtime approaches.
They have three more full runs before the first performance on Thursday, Dec. 1. A second show will run Saturday, Dec. 3.
Both performances begin at 7 p.m. at Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
“I told the kids when we started it would be hard to learn, but once we learn it, it is going to be great,” Murray said. “It started a little slow because there is a lot of choreography with little moments happening all over the stage and a lot of narration, but they have gotten down their own little bits to do on stage to keep things interesting and fun, and it will be.”
