CHS fall play 3-8078.jpg
Buy Now

The Cody High School drama department rehearses for “Babette’s Feast” last week at Wynona Thompson Auditorium. The play is Dec. 1 and 3.

 Jonny Clinton

The Cody High School drama department has been cooking up something special the past few weeks, as they gear up for a pair of performances of “Babette’s Feast,” a stage play based on the novel and feature film of the same name.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.