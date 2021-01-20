Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Allee Gottula, Billings, $135 fine; Maya Snyder, $103; Meghan Goetz, speeding, $150.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Belle Cox, seat belt, $25 fine; James Blakeley, seat belt, $25; Kaiden Lee, careless driving, $240; Steven James Ward, no oversize vehicle sign or warning lights, $240; Rachel Walker, DUI, 60 days jail, 58 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, speeding, driving in lane, $1,010; Jacqueline Grace Underwood, seat belt, $25; Jessica Brown, use of controlled substance, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Roxann Perry, Powell, jail 100 days, 98 suspended, 2 years supervised probation, $1,070 fine; Remington Rusch, Byron, take furbearer animal without license, $450 fine; Jorge Carmona Garay, Greybull, no valid title, registration or license plate, $150; Andre Corbin, Buffalo, Minn., use of land and waters, $250;
