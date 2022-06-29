Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program is keeping us busy here at the Park County Libraries.
Cody Library has the month of July filled with more activities and fun to encourage reading for all ages. If you are looking for something to do, make sure and stop by the library and enjoy all the wonderful programs for the month. Park County Library is also offering Beanstack, an online app version of Summer Reading that can be done through the phone or other devices, that allow everyone to participate in Summer Reading even if you can’t make it into the library.
Summer Reading will officially end on July 30th so make sure and come to the library to participate in our summer reading challenges before the month is up.
To celebrate the theme, the Cody Library will offer Fish Film Friday. Come to the library and watch a fish-themed movie every Friday at 10 a.m.
Park County Library is back at the Farmer’s Market. Stop by and visit our table every Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Farmer’s Market at the Park County Complex.
On Monday, July 11, at 2 p.m., join us for a special presentation about the James Webb Space Telescope Talk and meet NASA Solar System Ambassador, Lynn Powers. This presentation is for all ages.
Join us in the Grizzly Hall on Monday, July 11, at 6 p.m. for Kid’s Spelling Bee, open for grades 3-6. Sign-ups required, stop by the Children’s Library for more information and to sign up.
The Cody Library will be offering a presentation by Jason Burckhardt of Wyoming Fish and Game on Angling Opportunities in the Big Horn Basin. Join us at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, for this informative program.
Cody Library will be hosting a special book discussion series focusing on Women’s Suffrage. The first book will be The Women’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote. Stop by the circulation desk at the Cody Library to pick up your copy of the book and join us for our first discussion on Thursday, July 14th, at 5:30 p.m.
If you are looking for a writing group, stop by the Cody Library on Monday, July 11, and Monday, July 25, at 4 p.m. for the Cody Library Writing Group and enjoy the company and support of fellow writers.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on Wednesday, July 20, at 5 p.m., to discuss “Death by the Dumpling” and the Wednesday Book Discussion, July 27, at 10 a.m., will be
discussing “The Sisters of Glass Ferry.” Copies of the books are available at the circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
On Friday, July 29, at 2 p.m., join us for Adult Craft Time, as we have fun with Sand and Shell Terrariums. All supplies provided, stop by for some crafting fun.
Summer time is filled with activities for kids. Sleepy time stories are scheduled for Monday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m., the whole family is welcome to come. Read to a Dog is offered every Thursday from 10-11 a.m. Toddler fun is every Monday from 10-10:30 a.m. and Storytime is every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. for all ages. Join us on Wednesday, July 13, at noon for a fun family picnic time. Stop by the library and sign up for fun kids programs and activities to celebrate summer reading.
Summer Reading is here for teens as well. Make sure and stop at the Teen Room or go online to sign up. Teens please join us every Thursday from 3-4 p.m. for Teen Book Club. On Wednesday, July 6, from 2-4 p.m. come to the 20,000 Leagues under the Sea program. Teens can stop by the library on Friday, July 8, from 2-4 p.m. and learn to crochet a “Worry Worm.” On Friday, July 15, come to the Cody Library and enjoy an Outdoor Movie at 8:30 p.m. for the whole family. Join the library on July 13 at noon for a fun picnic.
Make sure and stop by the Cody Library and check out the wonderful Friends of the Cody Library Book Sale Room. The Friends Book Sale Room is always open when the library is open, find some great treasures and help support the library.
Please mark your calendar for Wednesday, July 13, as Park County Library Foundation participates in WyoGives! Day. This is a day to go online and donate to local non-profit for matching funds. All funds raised help to support the new Powell Library Construction Project. Please check our Facebook and website for more information.
Please remember that all Park County Libraries will be closed July 2-4 in honor of Independence Day.
