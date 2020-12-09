Friday, December 11
Cody
Nutcracker Ballet, 7 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Saturday, December 12
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.
Cody Newcomers Club, monthly meeting/lunch at The Irma Hotel, 11 am, Governor’s Room. Christmas Gift Exchange/$15.00 limit. Guests are welcome.
Nutcracker Ballet, 2 and7 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Sunday, December 13
Cody
Nutcracker Ballet, 2 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, December 14
Cody
Sheridan roadwork update, 9 a.m., Denny Menholt.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Tuesday, December 15
