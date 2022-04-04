A Cody woman is using the freedom of self publishing to write books on a variety of topics and in a variety of genres.
K.J. Gillenwater started writing in 2002. She majored in English in college and also served six years in the U.S. Navy. She moved to Cody in 2019.
“I have always been a fan of words and books since I was a little kid,” Gillenwater said. “I always enjoyed writing little fiction pieces whenever I could. I also had some really great teachers in high school who inspired me.”
Gillenwater really got into writing when she was 32. After finding a website online that challenged new authors to write a 50,000 word book, she accepted the challenge from NaNoWriMo.org. At that time in her life, although she was a mother of two with a full-time job, she was determined to somehow find time to write late into the night.
She ended up writing a 40,000-word short story. After that, she knew she could tell a great story. She then went on to write her first book, “Alcapulco Nights,” followed by “The Little Black Box.” Both combine romance and suspense in around 60,000 words each.
With those accomplishments, Gillenwater decided to find an agent. Her next book was a paranormal-suspense novel titled “The Ninth Curse.” She sent her book to a small publishing company and much to her surprise, it accepted her book. The company then provided her an editor to work with, and her book was published in 2009.
“When I first became published, I started to think that maybe I was onto something and thought that maybe I was kind of good at this,” Gillenwater said.
At the time she had two of her previous books just sitting in her office. She then figured out how to publish them herself and save the substantial cost of an editor and publishing company.
“I then went back and started to look at what I had done before,” she said. “I figured, why are these other two books I have just sitting there when I can put them out for myself. I then put one of them on e-books and designed my own cover.”
Then, her family life got in the way, and Gillenwater did not write much for the next 7-8 years. But in 2019 she geared back up and wrote “Aurora’s Gold,” an action-adventure novel. She sent the book to a publishing company and heard nothing for months.
So, she published it herself.
“The best thing about self-publishing is that you do not have to stick to just one genre,” Gillenwater said. “I could now write whatever I wanted to write, you can kind of do what you want.”
Gillenwater now has five books out and has written several short stories online. She is determined to write even more. Her newest book is “Illegal.”
Her books are available at Legends bookstore and online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
