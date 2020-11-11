Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Nov. 4, 7:52 a.m., 211 F Street. Downed power line, stood by for city electric, 3 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 28 minutes.
Nov. 4, 10:08 a.m., Yellowstone Regional Airport. Alarm, canceled, 2 unit and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 12 minutes.
Nov. 4, 7:37 p.m., MP 46 14-16-20 West. Truck over edge, investigated, 4 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 23 minutes.
Nov. 6, 10:40 a.m., 1801 29th Street. Stove mitt in oven, ventilated building, 2 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 30 minutes.
Nov. 6, 18:23, 2426 Sheridan Ave. Motor vehicle accident, extricated victim, 4 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 27 minutes.
