The Park County Libraries in Cody, Powell and Meeteetse are not charging fines at this time, but are still hosting an annual food drive through Jan. 2.
Typically, Food for Fines is meant to wipe out overdue fines. This year, since the libraries are fine-free, they are challenging each community to collect more than the others in a friendly Cody vs. Powell vs. Meeteetse competition called Food for No Fines.
Donations of canned or packaged dry foods in good condition for people and pets will be accepted. Non-food items, such as toilet paper, blankets or soap are also welcome. Homemade, home-canned or expired items cannot be collected.
In Cody, the donations will benefit The Cody Cupboard and the Park County Animal Shelter. In Powell, donations benefit Powell Valley Loaves and Fishes and Caring for Powell Animals.
In Meeteetse, instead of food, monetary donations to the Friends of the Library are appreciated. They will donate the money locally.
Donations cannot be used to forgive amounts owed for lost or damaged books.
Help the community and earn bragging rights over our “rival” libraries.
For questions, please contact the Cody library: (307) 527-1880; Powell (307) 754-8825; Meeteetse (307) 868-2248.
