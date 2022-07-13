Stampede Parade winners
Patriotic – 1. Bertha, 2. U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Groups.
Mounted – 1. Old West mounted Lawman’s Association, 2. Cheyenne Frontier Days Dandie’s.
Theme - 1. Cody Firearms Experience, 2. First Bank.
Pack String – 1. Shoshone National Forest, 2. Wound and Bound Too Wild for Yellowstone.
Potpourri – 1. The Pink Lady, 2. Santa Clause.
Marching Band – 1. All-State Band, 2. Natrona County Western Wind Marching Band.
Single Hitch – 1. Yippee Kiy A, 2. Earl Claudson.
Team Drawn – 1. Prancing Ponies.
Decorated Float – 1. Outdoors Man.
Single Mount – 2. Ralston Rejects.
Motorized – 2. Cody Wyoming Adventures.
Mayor’s Favorite – The Pink Lady.
(To received an award entries must be in both days of the parade)
Kiddies Parade winners
Best Theme – Taming the Wild
Patriotic Group – Twirling Beauties
Decorated Float – Cody Foursquare Church
Best Bike –Basket Naber 3000
Patriotic Individual –Let Freedom Ring
Best Dressed Western Individual – Little Miss Sure Shot
Youth Organization – Celebrate the USA and Skate
Potpourri – Pink Lady’s Legacy
Spirit Award – Daniel Sanchez
Best Pet – Ian McNabb
Judges Favorite – Little Miss Sure Shot
Most Humorous – Texas Three Step
Best Horse – Southfork Cowgirl
Mayor’s Favorite – Twirling Beauties
