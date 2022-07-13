Stampede Parade winners

Patriotic – 1. Bertha, 2. U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Groups.

Mounted – 1. Old West mounted Lawman’s Association, 2. Cheyenne Frontier Days Dandie’s.

Theme - 1. Cody Firearms Experience, 2. First Bank.

Pack String – 1. Shoshone National Forest, 2. Wound and Bound Too Wild for Yellowstone.

Potpourri – 1. The Pink Lady, 2. Santa Clause. 

Marching Band – 1. All-State Band, 2. Natrona County Western Wind Marching Band.

Single Hitch – 1. Yippee Kiy A, 2. Earl Claudson.

Team Drawn – 1. Prancing Ponies.

Decorated Float – 1. Outdoors Man.

Single Mount – 2. Ralston Rejects.

Motorized – 2. Cody Wyoming Adventures.

Mayor’s Favorite – The Pink Lady.

(To received an award entries must be in both days of the parade)

Kiddies Parade winners

Best Theme – Taming the Wild

Patriotic Group – Twirling Beauties

Decorated Float – Cody Foursquare Church

Best Bike –Basket Naber 3000

Patriotic Individual –Let Freedom Ring

Best Dressed Western Individual – Little Miss Sure Shot

Youth Organization – Celebrate the USA and Skate

Potpourri – Pink Lady’s Legacy

Spirit Award – Daniel Sanchez

Best Pet – Ian McNabb

Judges Favorite – Little Miss Sure Shot

Most Humorous – Texas Three Step

Best Horse – Southfork Cowgirl

Mayor’s Favorite – Twirling Beauties

