Rapid climate change is one of the defining conservation issues of the 21st century. Continued warming is predicted for the remainder of the century and likely beyond.
According to Wyoming Game and Fish Science, Research and Analysis Unit Supervisor Embere Hall, PhD, “Phenotypic plasticity – the ability of an organism to respond to its environment with a change in form, behavior, or movement – may provide species with a mechanism to keep pace with changing conditions.”
Hall is the speaker at the next Draper Natural History Museum Lunchtime Expedition lecture. The free talk takes place Thursday, July 7, at noon in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium. Those who prefer to attend virtually via Zoom webinar may do so by registering at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F3Klt2jtQ8yijT6AjfNAbg.
Despite increased research on the rate at which species can adjust to climate change, Hall says that the degree to which behavioral plasticity allows species to buffer climate variability remains unclear. Her research examines whether behavioral plasticity may allow climate-sensitive wildlife like the pika (Ochotona princeps) to persist
in changing conditions. An ideal study species, pikas are sensitive to surface temperatures and are one of the only vertebrates active year-round in montane systems, where some of the most extreme climate changes are occurring.
Hall’s work revolves around the intersection of science and resource management. She earned her BS in Wildlife Ecology and Management, and Spanish from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, her MS in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from Iowa State University, and a PhD in Ecology from the University of Wyoming.
In addition to her position with Game and Fish Department, Hall serves as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Wyoming. In both of her positions, she thinks about how wildlife adjusts to new environments, and about management strategies that promote species resilience.
Prior to joining Game and Fish, Hall served as a research scientist with the Wyoming Cooperative Fish & Wildlife Research Unit. When she’s not at work, she enjoys all things outdoorsy – kayaking, skiing, backpacking, road biking and generally exploring the world.
Support for the Draper Museum’s Lunchtime Expedition lecture series has been made possible by Sage Creek Ranch and the Nancy-Carroll Draper Charitable Foundation.
