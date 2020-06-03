CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Chantell McNeil; Charges for 1 count knowingly making false statements to obtain food statements was dismissed and two counts for knowingly making false statements to obtain food statements were amended to a misdemeanor infractions per her plea agreement. She pleaded guilty to the charges. McNeil must serve 6 months unsupervised probation, $6,995 in restitution to be paid to the Wyoming Department of Family Services, and $260 in court fees. McNeil neglected to mention Lyle McNeil was living with her and her two children in Powell from 2015-2016 and providing an income while she was receiving nutrition assistance. She must pay back her debt at a rate of $25 per month.
State v. Jason Courtney; Courtney pleaded guilty to possession of liquid marijuana in an amount less than 3/10 of a gram and marijuana. He was sentenced to 1-year probation, $555 in court fees and a 57-day jail sentence. In July 2019, Courtney possessed 10.7 grams of marijuana and a THC vape pen cartridge during a traffic stop in the North Fork.
State v. Shyann Wilson; A petition to revoke Wilson’s probation was submitted by the state. She is accused of not paying back her $865 restitution, testing positive for oxycodone 4 times and presumptive positive for meth once. Wilson has been assessed a $10,000 signature/personal recognizance bond and is not in custody. In 2018, she was given a 5-7 year suspended sentence with credit for 39 days served and 5 years supervised probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver amphetamine salts and delivery of oxycodone.
State v. Michael Royer; A petition to revoke Royer’s probation was submitted on the sentenced offense of delivery of marijuana. During a February traffic stop in Montana, Royer initially denied authorities from searching his vehicle. In that vehicle more than a pound of marijuana was found on another individual. In 2018, Royer pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute small amounts of marijuana; as part of the deal, a second identical count was amended to possession of under 3 ounces marijuana. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for 8 days served and 5 years supervised probation. Most recently, he was assessed a $15,000 cash only appearance bond and is still in custody.
State v. Fabian Phillips; Phillips pleaded guilty to 2 counts failing to report a new address and employment as a sex offender. He was sentenced to 1-2 years in prison with credit for 93 days served. He also must pay $375 in court fees. While on probation for failing to register as a sex offender in 2013 and 2014, Phillips is accused of failing to report new employment and address to authorities in 2018 and 2019. Phillips was sentenced to 5 years supervised probation after breaking his probation from that offense. He is a registered sex offender in Wyoming due to a 2009 sex with a minor conviction in Nevada.
State v. Evan Haywood; Haywood pleaded guilty to domestic battery, after felony charges for strangling a household member and restraining another person to risk serious bodily injury were dismissed. In April, he punched and attempted to pile drive his girlfriend. He was sentenced to 21 days in jail with credit for 21 days served and $200 in court fees. In 2018, Haywood pleaded guilty to felony possession of over 3 grams methamphetamine and was given a 5-7 year suspended sentence with credit for 38 days served, and 5 years supervised probation. For breaking his probation, Haywood is now sentenced to 5-7 years in prison with credit for 59 days served.
State v. George Owens; Owens is charged with aggravated assault, charges carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Owens is accused of strangling his son-in-law at Brewgards in February, to which he has pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled for a July 9 pretrial conference and Aug. 12 jury trial.
State v. Rhonda Rutledge; Rutledge is charged with 2 counts making a false statement to obtain nutritional food assistance in an amount greater than $500, felony charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. She is also facing a misdemeanor charge for making a false statement to obtain nutritional food assistance in an amount less than $500, a charge carrying up to 6 months in prison and $750 in fines. She is scheduled for a July 9 pretrial conference and Aug. 12 jury trial. Rutledge is accused of lying about her spouse’s source of income in order to obtain $3,647 in funds she would not have otherwise qualified for, to which she has pleaded not guilty.
State v. Kirenda Cockrell; The remainder of Cockrell’s probation will be unsupervised. As part of a deal with prosecutors in 2018, Cockrell was given a deferred prosecution for felony sale of a small amount of marijuana while a second delivery charge was dismissed, sentenced to 5 years supervised probation.
