The Yellowstone Songwriter Festival has given $5,000 to support local music education in the Big Horn Basin.
Donations were made to Northwest Community College Foundation for student scholarships and to the Wapiti Valley, and COVE Summer School and After School Programs for the purchase of new instruments.
“We are excited to provide opportunities in music for young people in our communities. After not hosting festivals in 2020 due to COVID and starting a new festival in Cody we are proud we can make these donations again. We are looking forward to making a greater impact in 2022,” Carol Kirby, board member & director of charitable giving, said.
The Cody School District after school programs were able to purchase 12 Yamaha guitars with cases, tuners, picks and stands, as well as 15 strong wind ukuleles with cases and books.
The Yellowstone Songwriter Festival is a production of the Rocky Mountain Songwriter Festivals Inc., a 501(c)3 organization.
The mission of the Rocky Mountain Songwriter Festivals is to promote songwriting and the creativity of songwriters.
They also promote tourism in host communities, bringing incremental revenues to local businesses, and thirdly, support music education in local schools and colleges, something critical to each.
In total, the Rocky Mountain Songwriter Festival gifted $15,000 in 2021 to music education in host communities.
