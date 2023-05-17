A man whose people were forcibly moved, permanently, out of northern Wyoming will be giving tours of the site where people were forcibly moved, temporarily, into that area.
Johnny Tim Yellowtail of the Apsaalooke, or Crow, Tribe will begin the tours of the Heart Mountain Interpretative Center this summer. He will also serve as its tribal liaison and caretaker for the historic site, Aura Sunada Newlin announced recently.
Newlin, a descendant of Japanese Americans incarcerated at Heart Mountain, made the announcement as the new executive director of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation. She’s a fourth-generation Wyomingite, fourth-generation Japanese American, graduate of the University of Wyoming and a doctoral candidate. She shared her enthusiasm for the inaugural program.
“It’s the first time we’ll be offering guided tours of the sites,” Newlin said. She described Yellowtail as a “champion powwow dancer and singer” and noted that the historic location contains a “similarly sacred element for Indigenous People.”
Her recent appointment followed a months-long, nationwide recruitment, according to a foundation press release. The search committee chose Newlin because of her extensive knowledge of Heart Mountain history, academic credentials and desire to build the foundation into a leader for education and social justice, the release said.
Newlin’s “selection will take our museum and the Mineta-Simpson Institute to a whole new level,” added foundation chair Shirley Ann Higuchi. “Aura’s family incarceration history, her commitment to Wyoming and her credentials make her the obvious choice to lead our foundation.”
She’d been filling the role of interim director since last June and before that had served on the foundation board for nine years. That term overlapped with her job as an anthropology professor at Northwest College until it eliminated the position.
Wyoming roots
Her mother’s grandparents and their family had settled in Wyoming in the early 1900s, recruited to work in coal mines and for railroads in the southern part of the state, Newlin said. When Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, the family wasn’t incarcerated because they weren’t living on the West Coast, she noted, “but the Union Pacific [railroad] fired my grandfather” as well as all other employees of Japanese ancestry.
Newlin’s great-grandfather, after spending 30 years working for the railroad in Wyoming, had retired and moved to California where he invested in a grocery store in East Hollywood, which he named “The Wyoming Market.”
Then, after Pearl Harbor, “they were sent to Wyoming to be imprisoned at Heart Mountain,” she said. “Unlike other incarcerees, at least, they knew what Wyoming winters were like. They came back to a state they loved, but they lost everything” in California.
In total, seven of her family members were incarcerated at Heart Mountain.
Her parents – her Japanese American mother and her Irish father – are former Peace Corps volunteers who went to Utah for a time but returned to Wyoming. “I was born and raised in Riverton,” Newlin said. “I’m Wyoming, through and through.”
At UW, she designed her own major, ethnomusicology or world music. For her master’s in anthropology, she went to school in Cleveland, Ohio, figuring it was best to leave the state and gain a competitive edge from schooling elsewhere in order to land a job in Wyoming.
“I always wanted to come back,” Newlin said.
Her husband lived in Jackson for 18 years and plays the Japanese bamboo flute, the “shakuhachi.”
Three initiatives
The foundation is currently pursuing three projects. The first is fundraising for the Mineta-Simpson Institute, which is close to the goal of $8.25 million. The building is scheduled to open at the end of this year, Newlin said.
The institute’s purpose is “to bring people to the site to get together and have different conversations about issues that are tearing this nation apart,” she said, issues such as civil rights, immigration and race. The hope is to have politicians gather at a location “where such an egregious wrong took place, using the incarceration as a foundation to have a conversation about democracy at large.”
Outreach has always been a goal of the foundation, added Newlin, who has made presentations all over the country, especially to legal audiences, about “a piece of American history that was actively forgotten. It didn’t make it into the history books, and has largely not been taught.”
While the government was embarrassed by its treatment of Japanese Americans and avoided the topic, she said, incarcerees also tended to avoid speaking about their experiences as a “defense mechanism.” To counter that gap in history, the foundation strives “to educate the wider, entire American public.”
The institute will facilitate that mission.
“We’ll now have the space to actively house part of what we do,” Newlin said. “The goal is coming together across differences.”
“This place means a lot to former incarcerees,” she added, “and non-incarcerees will be invited to be a part of it. It’s of international importance.”
The second, current project is the root cellar, which has become part of the Heart Mountain campus thanks to a gift from a local family. Following the stabilization of the structure, work will proceed to a restoration phase. Newlin described the underground space as “enormous, cool and damp,” where exhibits will eventually be installed.
The cellar is a “perfect example of the incarcees’ ingenuity and survival in a time of intense oppression,” Newlin said. They helped complete the Heart Mountain canal and then, faced with food shortages, “converted the land into incredibly productive land.”
The site represents the “power of place,” she added. “It’s the only cellar left in the country that can be restored. This is absolutely a unique structure.”
The restoration, delayed by Covid and rising labor costs, is scheduled for completion by the end of 2024.
Finally, work continues on the barrack that was relocated to a place on the Heart Mountain campus. With work on the floor and walls done, Newlin said plans call for recreating four specific rooms. One will replicate the memories of Bacon Sakani, whose support has earned him the honorific, “Mr. Heart Mountain.” Another room will become a meditation space, and the two others will display living conditions.
“This is an exciting time for the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation as we grow to new heights and continue to establish ourselves as a nationally relevant institution,” Newlin said. “I am humbled to continue as executive director for this foundation that means so much to me.”
